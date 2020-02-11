Lynn Clay Byrne's BETWEEN THE BARS Will Begin Performances in March at HERE Arts Center

Between The Bars , a new play by Lynn Clay Byrne , directed by Benjamin Viertel , will begin performances on March 23 in advance of its opening night on March 31 and will initially run through April 25 at HERE Arts Center (145 Sixth Avenue). Tickets are $44.50 - $59.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.BetweentheBarsPlay.com.

Inspired by true events and set within the confines of the jailhouse visit room, emotionally charged meetings between inmates and visitors expose the reality of our American jail system. We observe how the impact of incarceration diminishes any chance of success for inmates who have served their time. Between The Bars , follows five inmates and their loved ones, bringing to light critical systemic failures and questioning who belongs on which side of the bars.

The cast includes Juan Arturo (TV: "Blue Bloods"), Lindsay Brill (TV: "Happy!," "Ray Donovan"), Chad Carstarphen ( National Tour: In the Heights) , Akeil Davis (Film: Have a Seat) , Katie Mack (Regional: Cabaret) , and Christopher Mowod (Film: You're The Worst).

The creative team includes set design by Bryce Cutler ( Broadway's Grand Horizons, Public's Soft Power), lighting design by Alexander Le Vaillant Freer , sound design by Adrian Bridges (Regional: On The Grounds Of Belonging), costume design by Devario Simmons (National Tour: In the Heights; PBS' "Mercy Street"), casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA , general management by Evan Bernardin Productions.

"My son sat behind a pane of glass in Passaic County Jail, as we spoke through a phone that may have been installed back in the '60's. The stories he told me were shocking and largely terrifying. I learned of alarming practices I never could have imagined. Conversations I overheard between inmates and visitors exposed life within our justice system more graphically than anything most of us ever hear about. I realized my world-view of bad guys serving out punishments to pay for their crimes to society was quite a misconception and even more naïve. I was compelled to write this play as I watched women attempt to hold onto love and loyalties for the sake of their families, while coping with the failures and repercussions of the incarceration system." Between the Bars playwright, Lynn Clay Byrne

Written by Lynn Clay Byrne , directed by Benjamin Viertel .

Performances begin on March 23; Opening night is March 31 through April 25, 2020

HERE Arts Center is located at 145 Sixth Avenue .

Tickets are $44.50 - $59.50, and can be purchased by visiting www.BetweentheBarsPlay.com

Performances schedule is Monday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM

Press Performances are Friday, March 27 at 7 PM; Saturday, March 28 at 2 PM & 7 PM; Monday, March 30 at 7 PM; Tuesday, March 31 at 7 PM (opening)





