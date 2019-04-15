Lynda Gravatt, Heidi Armbruster, Katrina Michaels Star In GLORIA: LIFTING THE VEIL ON VIVALDI'S MASTERPIECE

Melodia Women's Choir of NYC, led by Cynthia Powell and in collaboration with Director Christa Scott-Reed, are thrilled to announce theater, film and TV actors Lynda Gravatt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with James Earl Jones) and Heidi Armbruster (Time Stands Still), and Katrina Michaels as the cast for Gloria: Lifting the Veil on Vivaldi's Masterpiece.

A unique melding of music, history and drama brings to life the music and untold story behind Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria for a world premiere performance May 4, in New York City. Audiences will have the chance to hear the voices of three 18th-century Venetian characters inspired by the real women and girls of the Ospedale della Pietàmusic conservatory and orphanage. Audiences will hear Vivaldi's work performed by a 35-voice, all-female choir and chamber ensemble as it was likely conceived when written for its figlie di coro of female musicians in1715.

"This is an astounding story that somehow I knew nothing about," says Director Christa Scott-Reed. "And yet at the same time there was a big part of me that wasn't surprised at all to hear hundreds of years later about the massive impact that a group of talented women had in elevating the careers of talented men, without experiencing the same glory and longevity themselves."

Vivaldi, who taught and worked at the Ospedale della Pietà conservatory from 1703-15 and again in 1723-40, composed and arranged Gloria for its female choir and orchestra comprised of the ospedale's abandoned and orphaned wards.

"The ospedale not only cared for children, but educated and gave them musical instruction, turning them into some of the finest singers and instrumentalists in all of Europe," says conductor Cynthia Powell.

GLORIA: LIFTING THE VEIL ON VIVALDI'S MASTERPIECE

PROGRAM: Gloria: Lifting the Veil on Vivaldi's Masterpiece, featuring Gloria, Antonio Vivaldi, performed by Melodia and an all-female chamber ensemble, conducted by Cynthia Powell. Directed by Christa Scott-Reed, script by Pam McAllister, with Lynda Gravatt, Heidi Armbruster, and Katrina Michaels

LOCATION: Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY (@28thSt)

DATE: Saturday, May 4 @ 7:30pm AND Sunday, May 5 @ 4:00 pm

TICKETS: $25/ $20 adv / $15 adv senior & student

www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/5998

www.MelodiaWomensChoir.org





