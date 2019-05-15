Love Creek And Adam Ziv Present LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

Hampton's psycho-sexual thriller comes to the Off-Off-Broadway stage this June. Adapted from the 1782 novel, "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" is a tale of seduction set in France among aristocrats before the revolution. The play explores decadent sexuality, morals, and manipulation played as the ultimate game, with tragic results. From Love Creek Productions, and producer Adam Ziv (Laughing Wild, Los Angeles Theatre Center), the production is directed by Steven Barrett (The Importance of Being Earnest, American Theatre of Actors), with the cast led by Adam Ziv as the Vicomte de Valmont, Kristin Carter (Summer and Smoke, Producer's Club) as the Marquise de Merteuil and Amanda Barrett (The Glass Menagerie, American Theatre of Actors) as Madame de Tourvel.

Tickets available at www.lcp.ticketleap.com/dangerous

"Les Liaisons Dangereuses"

By Christopher Hampton

From the novel by Choderlos de Laclos

Directed by Steven Barrett

June 13th - 23rd at the American Theatre of Actors

With Adam Ziv*, Kristin Carter, Amanda Barrett, Veronica Vale, Dorsey Sprouls, April Michelle Hayden, Marjorie Conn*, Alex Adisorn, Vivienne Golde, Isaac Boorstin, Amber Brookes, Catherine Flick and Isobel Williams

Fight choreography by Al Foote III

This is a limited engagement, with 12 performances beginning Thursday, June 13th and ending June 23rd at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54TH ST.

Love Creek Productions has been producing theater in NYC for over 35 years, and is a 501(c)(3) organization. "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Artwork by Taylor K. Hartley, with photography by Greg Jones.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You