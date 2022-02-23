Lonny Price & Ann Morrison Will Reunite to Discuss MERRILY On Robert Bannon's Roundtable

Acclaimed Actor/Writer/Director Lonny Price & Legendary Performer Ann Morrison will reunite for a special interview to discuss their journey with "Merrily We Roll Along" & the Netflix documentary "Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened..." The documentary is the behind the scenes story of the iconic Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince and the ill-fated staging of the musical which played for only 16 performances on Broadway. The journey shown in the documentary shows how the shows legacy and the legacy of the performers have endured to the hearts of musical fans everywhere.

This one night only event will air live on Thursday February 24th at 7pm EST/4pm PST.

Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a weekly online talk show focusing on conversations with artists about art hosted by Recording Artist/Actor Robert Bannon. Following Robert's successful run co-hosting "Quarantine, Cabaret, and Cocktails" & "The Broadway Cast Reunion Series," this new series was born and has been met with acclaim from critics and fans alike. Robert has had the privilege to chat and feature artists such as Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Bianca Del Rio, Layton William, Laura Benanti, Chita Rivera, Stephen Schwartz, Lea Salonga, Darlene Love, Eric Roberts, and more. Robert's debut album "Unfinished Business" is streaming everywhere.

