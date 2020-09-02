Livestreamed Socially Conscious Storytelling Show Series To Feature Award-Winning Artists And Speakers

Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show," is a new live-streaming series.

Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show," is a new live-streaming series featuring award-winning performers sharing true stories that focus on mental health, medical challenges, and social issues on Thursdays, beginning September 17.

Host and producer Jude Treder-Wolff will lead a discussion following each performance with the artist and a specialist on the topic. Co-producer Lifestage, Inc. is a consulting and training company that provides personal and professional development workshops utilizing storytelling and Applied Improvisation and partners with organizations to produce arts-based events.

Future storytellers include Robin Bady, Jean LeBec and Richard Cardillo.

SCHEDULE:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 17 "Smoker" - Written and performed by Bob Brader; Topic: addiction and trauma. Guest expert: John Martin, Supervising Public Health Educator for Dept Of Health, Suffolk County, nY

7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24 "The Good Adoptee" - written and directed by Suzanne Bachner, performed by Hayley Palmer; Topic: mental health issues resulting from adoption. GUEST EXPERT: Pat O'Brien, the Executive Director of AFFCNY (The Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York

7:30 pm Thursday October 1 "Daddy Issues," written and performed by Calvin Cato; Topic: Caring for a dying parent

7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8 "Nazis and Me," written and performed by David Lawson; Topic: white supremacy and bigotry.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15 "We Are Still Humanw," written and performed by Helena Lewis; Topic: the struggles of incarcerated women

7:30 pm Thursday, October 22 "Fish Out Of Agua," written and performed by Michele Carlo; Topic: race and the struggle to belong.

7:30 pm Thursday October 29 "The Journey of Funny," written and performed by Vernon Payne; Topic: structural racism and resilience.

7:30 pm Thursday November 19 "This Isn't Helping," written and performed by Jude Treder-Wolff; Guest-host: Peter Michael Marino; Topic: trauma treatment burn-out and recovery.

Booking more shows for November and December are in progress.

Individual tickets or a subscription can be purchased on this link: https://lifestageinc.regfox.com/totally-true-things-an-evening-of-socially-conscious-storytelling

Learn more at https://www.mostlytruethings.com/totally-true-things-an-evening-of-socially-conscious-storytelling.

