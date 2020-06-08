Live Stream Series VISITING BROADWAY Continues With Special Guest Philip Paul Kelly

ExperienceFirst, New York City's leading walking tour and travel experience company, has partnered with two of its former guides - and current industry professionals - to bring theater fans a new live-streamed series entitled "Visiting Broadway." Now in its seventh week, the interactive show allows guests an opportunity to explore the Theater District from the comfort of their own home during the current COVID-19 quarantine.

Viewers can tune in to the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds today at 5pm EST/2pm PST to catch the latest episode of the series featuring special guest Philip Paul Kelly. Kelly is an actor/singer whose credits include national tours of "Titanic" and "Camelot" and the site-specific production of "Ragtime on Ellis Island", where he performed alongside Brian Stokes Mitchell, Georgia Engel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Park, and Laura Michelle Kelly. He is currently developing a new musical he's written titled "Rockquiem For A Wrestler", featuring the music of Eddie Star and Paul Castrataro, which will have an innovative live-streamed reading on the Triad Theater's profile on Twitch.tv on June 27th. Kelly with join hosts Bobby Traversa and Linda Shell on this week's topic, "Revisioning Broadway", and will share some of his favorite "actor" spots in NYC. Viewers who would like to participate in the interactive live chat during the stream can do so by registering on the event page on the company's website at Visiting Broadway.

New installments of the exclusive series will continue to air each Monday at 5pm EST/2pm PST via the company's Facebook and YouTube live stream feeds. All episodes will remain available for future viewing on each platform.

