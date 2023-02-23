Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby), a 30 year old singer attempting a comeback when she is diagnosed with early on set dementia.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby), a 30 year old singer attempting a comeback when she is diagnosed with early on set dementia.

Ms. Kirby will also produce the show with Mr. Laura.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this production of Shadows and originating the role of Lyndsy. When Anthony came to me with the first draft of the script, I read it and instantly fell in love with it. To be able to produce and tell a story of a subject that isn't very often touched on is an honor to do, as not only does this play tell a story of terrible illnesses but the throughline that at the bottom of everything is love is something that everyone is able to relate to. This journey captivates you and pulls on your heartstrings in the most beautiful way and I can't wait to share this with audiences." Ms. Kirby says

Mr. Laura speaks on working with Ms. Kirby, saying "It was such a wonderful experience working with Liv on "The Girl with the Red Hair" last year. As a producer, she is everything you want on your team: hard working, intelligent, professional and creative. I first sent her the script for Shadows about a year ago and I knew she was perfect for the role. I remember being in anticipation as she read it. Since then, her feedback has been absolutely essential as I expanded and grew Lyndsy. Liv has a remarkable ability to make a scene turn in an expected way, even through just hearing the dialogue out loud at the table. I am beyond ecstatic to have her playing Lyndsy and for the world to see what I've known for many years, that Liv is a force.

For more information, visit www.shadowstheplay.com




Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights Staged Reading Series Photo
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance Photo
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March Photo
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March
In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's “Radioactive Cockroach” navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question “in this travesty of a circus – who is the ultimate ringmaster?”. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.
HUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in March Photo
HUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in March
Kristopher Victoria, a native Texan, playwright and actor, makes his New York City debut with the premiere of his thrilling, inspired, queer solo performance at the Spring 2023 United Solo Festival titled, HUNG IN THE GLOOM. 

More Hot Stories For You


Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading SeriesActors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
February 22, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly PerformanceShakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
February 22, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This MarchJudy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March
February 22, 2023

In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's “Radioactive Cockroach” navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question “in this travesty of a circus – who is the ultimate ringmaster?”. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.
HUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in MarchHUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in March
February 22, 2023

Kristopher Victoria, a native Texan, playwright and actor, makes his New York City debut with the premiere of his thrilling, inspired, queer solo performance at the Spring 2023 United Solo Festival titled, HUNG IN THE GLOOM. 
BLACKOUT Comes to United Solo Festival Next Month
February 22, 2023

In Blackout: A One-Woman Show, actor and playwright Hailey Henderson takes on the role of her ex-boyfriend, her abuser, her Title IX coordinator and more in a radical reclamation of her true story.
share