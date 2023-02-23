Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Liv Kirby), a 30 year old singer attempting a comeback when she is diagnosed with early on set dementia.

Ms. Kirby will also produce the show with Mr. Laura.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this production of Shadows and originating the role of Lyndsy. When Anthony came to me with the first draft of the script, I read it and instantly fell in love with it. To be able to produce and tell a story of a subject that isn't very often touched on is an honor to do, as not only does this play tell a story of terrible illnesses but the throughline that at the bottom of everything is love is something that everyone is able to relate to. This journey captivates you and pulls on your heartstrings in the most beautiful way and I can't wait to share this with audiences." Ms. Kirby says

Mr. Laura speaks on working with Ms. Kirby, saying "It was such a wonderful experience working with Liv on "The Girl with the Red Hair" last year. As a producer, she is everything you want on your team: hard working, intelligent, professional and creative. I first sent her the script for Shadows about a year ago and I knew she was perfect for the role. I remember being in anticipation as she read it. Since then, her feedback has been absolutely essential as I expanded and grew Lyndsy. Liv has a remarkable ability to make a scene turn in an expected way, even through just hearing the dialogue out loud at the table. I am beyond ecstatic to have her playing Lyndsy and for the world to see what I've known for many years, that Liv is a force.

For more information, visit www.shadowstheplay.com