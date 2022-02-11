Listen: Keith David Stars in Play On Podcasts' KING LEAR

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. Following the success of Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Coriolanus, the series - presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare - continues today with the release of Marcus Gardley's King Lear. King Lear features the legendary Keith David in the titular role among myriad other established actors - and a very special jazz-inspired sound design conceived by Lindsay Jones.

Listen below!

Marcus Gardley, Playwright: "Translating King Lear was a dream project. Being able to have this podcast and share it with the world is a phenomenal way of sharing this timeless story to new and familiar audiences. Having it placed in the Bay Area feels like the perfect location because of the themes around class, the wealth gap, and the importance of community and legacy." He continues: "What's great about Shakespeare's text as a podcast is you can literally give your brain candy by just sitting down and listening to these characters grapple with huge ideas. In this world, people are literally aching for peace - peace of mind, peace from worry - these podcasts are great medicine."

"Marcus is the bard for our times, and his masterful translation of King Lear will pop your ears like your eyes pop at a fireworks finale," says Lue Douthit, President / Co-Founder of Play On Shakespeare.

"Next Chapter Podcasts is thrilled to continue creating exceptional audio content thanks to Play On Shakespeare. We embrace the challenges and triumphs we encounter in crafting every Play On Podcast production we launch, and we are honored to collaborate with such an exceptional writer as Marcus Gardley on this season's inaugural series, King Lear," says Executive Producer, Michael Goodfriend.

Marcus Gardley's King Lear will head to the stage this fall at Cal Shakes.

With lead investment from the Hitz Foundation, which funds the Play On project and has commissioned this podcast series, Next Chapter Podcasts continues to adapt and produce the modernized Shakespearean scripts for multi-part audio presentations featuring the talents of extraordinary stage performers, directors and designers. It's a Shakespearean audio adventure.

2021 titles included Macbeth (starring RuPaul's Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Monet X Change and Peppermint); Pericles (starring the legendary Keith David); A Midsummer Night's Dream (starring acclaimed actors Daisuke Tsuji, Amari Cheatom and Alexandra Henrikson); and Coriolanus (with a cast comprised entirely of nonbinary and women-identifying actors).