Lisa Pezik to Reprise TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES at United Solo in November

The show will return on November 9th.

Oct. 23, 2022  

Lisa Pezik to Reprise TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES at United Solo in November

After a sold-out show followed by a passionate standing ovation, Lisa Pezik will reprise her original one-woman musical, Too Big for Her Britches at United Solo on Nov. 9th at 8:30PM at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $46.50 including fees and are available on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204998®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Ftoo-big-for-her-britches%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Directed with Heather Dowling: Composer, Music Director and live accompanist Drew Lawrence; Movement and acting coach, Jean-Louis Rodrigue; Choreography by Pamela Najera; Produced by Lisa Pezik and Jessica Lynn Johnson.

In this character and music-driven show, Lisa plays 20 characters and performs nine of her original songs in a work described as a "must-see rollercoaster of emotions that's expertly led, with a balance of humor and darkness." Too Big for Her Britches centers around the main character, Luna, and the battle between her Inner Shame and Inner Warrioress as she navigates the entangled web with her narcissistic mother. "We see many stories of the perfect mother and daughter relationships, but not many people are talking about their experiences if they didn't have that storybook relationship, and how it left them to navigate the world. It's taboo and controversial with lots of opinions, and I think that makes great theatre. I don't want others to feel as isolated and alone as I did. It's a story of the resilience of the human spirit," states Lisa.

The Toronto based Canadian actor, writer, songwriter, singer, performer and brand strategist brings the show to NYC following award-winning runs at Hollywood Fringe and Hamilton, Ontario Fringe. She has garnered the following awards: Best in Venue, Ontario Fringe 2022, Official Hollywood Encore Producers award 2022, Gold Medal Award Hollywood Fringe 2022 TVOLUTION, Nominee: Top 5 International Show Hollywood Fringe 2022, Official Selection United Solo Off Broadway 2022, Official Selection Solofest 2022 Debut.

Running Time: 70 minutes. Admission 13+

Content Note: Bulimia, suicide (enactment of swallowing pills), and some four-letter words.

Written by: Lisa Pezik with Music by Lisa Pezik and Drew Lawrence. Directed by: Heather Dowling. Live Piano Accompaniment by: Drew Lawrence



