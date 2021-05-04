LOOKING SKYWARD Promises A Night of Flight, Frivolity, and Fundraising

During a year when many theatres had no choice but to suspend operations, Infinite Variety Productions has remained steadfast in its commitment to create and share stories of incredible women throughout history.

During this time, IVP reworked one of its flagship productions, In Their Footsteps, into a radio play allowing for its powerful message and tribute to female Vietnam veterans to shine through even the most restrictive of conditions.

Now, as hopes are heightening at the concept of reopening, they are creating a filmed theatrical experience entitled, Can We Talk?.

Stuck in a cramped New York City apartment during the COVID-19 crisis, two roommates, Kaitlyn and Frances, find their friendship is at the breaking point. Unable to have a meaningful conversation about their feelings, the two choose to escape into the world of imagination and history. Using the true oral testimony of Carla Howard Horowitz, a Woman Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) during World War II, the two roommates spend their last night together immersing themselves in a story of growth, fear, loss, and how to move on.

Can We Talk? is an innovative, original work combining the intimacy of film with the energy of live theatre and using the lessons of the past to answer questions about how we move forward in the present.

The second project is IVP's Playwrights Program. A program for women of all kinds to have a platform to workshop, share, and receive feedback on their scripts.

Using either private Zoom meetings, or streaming publicly onto our YouTube and Facebook Live pages, IVP uses our resources and collaborators for the promotion and development of scripts and playwrights at any point in their process.

To make these and other projects possible, IVP is planning a fundraising project with a goal of $10,000. Hopes were heightened again as more than $2,200 has already been raised in private donations and public grants.

The IVP fundraiser is separated into three main events:

The DonorBox campaign inauguration on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

A public silent auction ( l ist of items TB A ) inaugurating Thursday, May 20 . Bidding will be live starting that day with winners announced on a special virtual event, in the zoom event, Thursday, June 3.

The third part is a special live event presented on Zoom on Thursday, June 3 from 7-9pm. This webinar will be an interactive, scripted experience.

Harnessing the glamor of travel during the PanAm era, IVP will act as your airline, pilot, and flight attendants as we (virtually) fly together to whatever dream destination you wish to experience in a post-covid world. The two hour event will include trivia (with prizes!), an in-flight movie of some of the incredible work IVP has been crafting, sketch comedy, a specialty cocktail/mocktail demo, announcing of the silent auction winners, a private concert by jazz singer Allyson Briggs (of Fleur Seule), and appearances from all of the talented collaborators of IVP.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP tickets- which include a special gift box of goodies shipped right to your door!

All proceeds from this series of events go directly to fund these two projects and the artists that help shape them.

Now more than ever, the arts need to be supported so they can provide entertainment, education, and enlightenment when we all return to some semblance of the life we left behind.