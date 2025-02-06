LILITH IN PISCES to Have World Premiere At The Flea in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drops in the Vase will present the World Premiere of LILITH IN PISCES by Kayla Eisenberg. Directed by Stephanie Cox-Connolly, LILITH IN PISCES runs March 5 - 22, Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm with a matinee on Sunday, March 16 at 3pm. It will be performed in The Siggy at The Flea.

In LILITH IN PISCES, Erin arrives to babysit Diane's baby at her cozy townhouse in suburban New Jersey. Initially, it seems they have nothing in common -- except their birth charts. But when the dark moon is full, Lilith comes out to play, and the two women discover that a shared history and astrological sign might beget a bond they never knew they needed.

LILITH IN PISCES stars Evelyn Peralta, Nicki Kissil and Richard Lovejoy with understudies Morgan Zipf-Meister, Marie Donna Davis and Pete Boisvert. The Production Team includes Sandy Yaklin (Scenic Design), Ariel Pellman (Costumes), Artemis Zara Gültekin (Sound Design), Stephanie Cox-Connolly (Special Effects Designer), Brianna Sauvage (Assistant Director/Prop Master), Dan Renkin (Fight Director), Morgan Zipf-Meister (Production Manager) and Sophia Maoli (Stage Manager).

Kayla Eisenberg is a Brooklyn based writer, performer, and goofy (b/w)itch. Her writing for both stage and screen has been recognized at the New York Theater (Lilith in Pisces) and Austin Film (Delta Dawn) Festivals and featured on Coverfly's Red List (The Clares). Kayla's work has been developed at the Hudson Guild Theater, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Playwrights Downtown, Dixon Place, and Relative Theatrics. www.kaylaeisenberg.org.

Stephanie Cox-Connolly is a multi-talented artist with a career spanning theater, film, and special effects. She has been recognized as the "Queen of Gore" by the NY Press and the "Tom Savini of Off-Off Broadway" by the New York Times, solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in the world of theatrical gore. However, her theatrical career has spanned across directing, acting, and producing as well with fight and movement direction. She has received a B.A. in Theatre, a Musical Theatre Conservatory degree and a Masters of Arts in Educational Theatre. She is part of the Indie Theater Hall of Fame, 2011 and a New York Independent Theater Award Recipient for "Best Innovative Design" R+J+Z, 2015. Her directing credits include Director: Various vignettes for The Blood Brother's Present... Horror Anthologies (Nosedive Productions), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (St. Luke's Gingerbread Players), Barefoot in the Park (MCM Theater), S.U.N. (Caged Theater Productions) and The Story of Icarus Phoenix (Fight Fest 2009) and Where Have All the Lighting Bugs Gone (MCM Theater).

Drops in the Vase was founded in 2023 by Stephanie Cox-Connolly, Pete Boisvert, Brianna Sauvage, Morgan Zipf-Meister, Chris Connolly, and Sarah Lahue. It is a not-for-profit production company committed to independent theater and community building. By providing artists with opportunities to create, promoting audience engagement, and producing live theater, we seek to foster the next era of artistic expression while maintaining a connection to our community's past.

