LIANA Will Premiere at NYC Fringe Festival

Liana Productions will present Liana, written by Maksim Tsvetovat and Sandra Flores-Strand and directed by Yenny Sánchez. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thu April 3 at 9:50pm, Fri April 4 at 6:30pm, Sat April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 6 at 3:40pm & Mon April 7 at 9:50pm. Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Liana is a new magical realism musical, a coming-of-age story of a young Latina artist finding her voice by reconnecting with her roots and ancestry. Accompanied by a live on-stage band, the show is a heart-pounding musical flight through the lives of an extraordinary artistic family spanning generations and eras. It's a bit of a ghost story, but also a story about resilience in uncertain times and about making when life is hard. The show features an all-original score combining the sounds of flamenco, salsa, Latin jazz and hip-hop.

The cast will feature Helen Hayes award winning mezzo soprano Laura Virella (Liana), extraordinary young soprano Luz Jubiere (Pilar), and NYC and Latin American performers in company roles.

Maksim Tsvetovat (Playwright/Producer/Composer) is a writer, jazz musician and composer. He has toured the United States and internationally and released critically acclaimed recordings. This is his debut theatrical production.

Sandra Flores-Strand (Playwright) focuses on stories highlighting marginalized communities, particularly Latin American and immigrant representation. Her works have been featured by Opera America, the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the Arizona Women's Collaborative, and more.

Ellina Graypel (Lyricist) is an award winning composer, lyricist and songwriters. Her credits include work off-Broadway, independent films, and a Eurovision pop music hit!

Yenny Sanchez (Director) is a Colombian actress and director with an academic background in dramatic arts, graduating from Central University - Teatro Libre in Bogota in 2011. Yenny is the founder and artistic director of Fundación Baca Teatro. She is currently the director of Spanish-language acting program and Performance in Motion program at Evolute Academia in NYC

Production Design: Matias Ulibarry

Video Design: Maria Arteaga

Graphic Design: Caitlin Meleski

LIANA Productions is a non-profit theatre company created to develop LIANA and bring it to the stage, first as a FRINGE production but growing and graduating to regional and national touring opportunities.

Comments