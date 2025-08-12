LET'S TALK ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE Queer Dark Comedy to Play The Flea In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS will present let's talk about anything else, a new dark comedy about bugs, strangers in the woods, and the unrelenting grasp of guilt written by Anthony Anello. Sixteen performances will be staged at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in Tribeca NYC from September 7-28, 2025.

A group of friends escape to the Berkshires for a week-long getaway almost a year after their friend Abby's untimely passing. Despite their efforts to keep their pasts outside the walls of their secluded AirBnB cabin, their grief continues to haunt them until they have no choice but to confront it.

Dennis Corsi directs a cast of seven, including Ry Albinus, Evan Clausen, Sadithi De Zilva, Dylan Lesch*, Posie Lewis, Gabriella O'Fallon, and Caroline Portante. *Member, Actors Equity Association

"With political instability, rising authoritarianism, climate collapse, and the pressure to stay positive all while carrying the weight of collective grief for lost loved ones and for the world we thought we'd inherit, let's talk about anything else feels deeply relevant right now," shares Corsi. "For queer communities especially, where chosen family is everything, it's a piercing look at how we love, hurt, and heal together. This play captures the violent unraveling that happens when we try to suppress what haunts us. When we ignore the thing we need to face, it transforms into a monster demanding to be seen. It WILL seep its way out of your skin, crawl through the floorboards, lurk in the shadows, tugging gently, then violently. So let's talk about it. Or else."

Well known and beloved for its queer horror, TOSOS has made a name for itself with its annual Queer Spooky Shorts, a cult favorite that has sold out four years in a row.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The running time is approximately 120 minutes, plus intermission. let's talk about anything else was originally developed by Murmuration Theatre Company. It was a finalist for TOSOS's 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Playwright Festival.