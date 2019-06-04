Kupferberg Center For The Arts Announces New Director Jon Yanofsky

Following a nationwide search, Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College is proud to welcome Jon Yanofsky as its new director who will lead the organization as it continues to inspire and connect the larger Queens community. Jon's first day was May 6th, 2019.

Jon Yanofsky is a performing arts and nonprofit professional with over 25 years of experience in the field. Before coming to Kupferberg, he served as the director of the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College (2013-18), as well as the director of marketing for Jazz at Lincoln Center (2009-12). Jon also served as the executive director of the Paramount Center for the Arts (2003-09), where he led the organization through a successful rebuilding effort as well as a capital renovation campaign.

Jon has also worked as a freelance consultant for clients such as BRIC/Celebrate Brooklyn and the Irish Arts Center, and served on various panels and workshops, including the Doris Duke-funded Jazz Audiences Initiative, Chamber Music America's National Conference, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation grant review, NYSCA grant review, and the Association of Performing Arts Presenters Emerging Leadership Institute.

Jon discusses his new role leading Kupferberg Center's upcoming programs. He says, "I am thrilled to join the Kupferberg staff and community at this exciting time in the organization's trajectory. The Kupferberg's role as a strong and visible leader in Queens, Western Long Island, and the larger New York City arts and cultural community is an incredibly compelling aspect of the job. I look forward to continuing the great tradition of the performing arts at Queens College, and to furthering our programs for artists and communities to connect in shared meaningful experiences around the performing arts."

He received his B.A. from the University of California at Santa Cruz, graduating with honors with a double major in Sociology and African American Studies.

About Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Sponsored by New York Community Bank, The Kupferberg Presents 2019-2020 season features a vibrant lineup of world-class cultural events, concerts, and family programs at Colden Auditorium, Lefrak Concert Hall, Goldstein Theatre, and select off-campus locations for the 2.2 million residents of New York City's most diverse borough. Since 1961, Kupferberg Center for the Arts has provided accessible and affordable world-class cultural entertainment to the NYC region. From classical and pop performances, to concerts and school residences, to a wide range of family events, over 350,000 individuals attend events at Kupferberg Center for the Arts each year. For tickets and information, visit www.kupferbergcenter.org or call the box office at (718) 793-8080. The box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and up to one hour prior to all performances.





