Kevin Kern, George Dvorsky, Madeleine Doherty And Jennifer Goode Cooper Will Lead THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL: THE CONCERT

The iconic tale of The Little Match Girl returns to New York City on its new date - Friday, April 8, 2022 (originally slated for January 22, but postponed due to COVID), in a special concert presentation presented by Oxygen Media and Emma Wang in association with Nava Wang. It will be performed in The Nave at Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive). Tickets are $39-$99 and can be purchased by clicking by HERE.

It's New Year's Eve, and the Little Match Girl is forced onto the streets to sell matches to support her family. Cold and alone, her wondrous imagination takes her away from the harsh realities and struggles of her daily life. Armed with match sticks and music, she finds the hope we all need. THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL, the iconic story by Hans Christian Anderson, returns to New York City as it comes to life in this brand-new musical concert adaptation with a stunning, contemporary score filled with soaring melodies.

Oxygen Media presents THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL: The Concert directed and choreographed by the award-winning Greg Ganakas. Based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, with book by Oxygen Media Shenzen, China, additional book and lyrics by Jeff Edmond, and music and musical direction by Alastair William King.

"After the year we have all had, this updated concert production of The Little Match Girl offers a glimmer of hope and happiness as we lean into a new year. I am excited for audiences to experience this iconic and moving tale in a new way." - Director, Greg Ganakas

The Little Match Girl stars Angelina Gui as the Little Match Girl with Broadway's Madeleine Doherty (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), George Dvorsky (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel), Colleen Fitpatrick (Broadway: Follies), Cole Grey (Broadway: Fun Home), Kevin Kern (Broadway: Les Miserables, Wicked) and Madi Beumee (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Jennifer Goode Cooper (Michael Ching's opera A Midsummer Night's Dream), Aisling Fagan (TV: "Sisters"), Dayna Grayber (National Tour: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Producer) and Jennifer Taylor.

The creative team includes Kelly Barclay (Choreographer), Gregory Gale (Costume Consultant), and Zack Lobel (Projections).

