Kervigo Ensemble Theater and The Tank to Present MY SHIKSA BOYFRIEND

A limited off-off Broadway run of My Shiksa Boyfriend by Arielle Beth Klein brings a bold new look to growing up in religion as a millennial, asking the question: in a time of otherness, how can we honor both our past and our future?

My Shiksa Boyfriend, produced by Kervigo Ensemble Theater and co-produced by The Tank will be running in rep with Moxie Art NY's Chaos at 26! Or Maybe It's Not So Bad by Kyla P. Sylvers, also at The Tank. Performances will be in-person and live-streamed October 8-30 Friday through Sunday at The Tank (312 West 36th St.).

My Shiksa Boyfriend is a one-woman show about dating, religion, and heritage. With comedy, poignant anecdotes, and a little bit of Yiddish, writer and performer Arielle Beth Klein takes us through growing up in a conservative Jewish household and then falling in love with a non-Jew. Content Warnings: Holocaust, sexually explicit language

"This show started as a way for me to process my family's history," says Klein. "It's turned into a story of love and healing. I'm so honored to have the opportunity to perform this show in the hopes it helps even just one person know that they are not alone."

Directed by Christine Cirker, My Shiksa Boyfriend features Arielle Beth Klein, the writer and performer of this intimate, vulnerable piece. Lighting design by K.A. Rudolph. Stage management by Glenn Girón.

In collaboration with Parent Artist Advocacy League and Broadway Babysitters, there will be a childcare matinee offered for the 10/17 performance of both My Shiksa Boyfriend and Chaos at 26! This opportunity will allow caregivers and parents to have their child watched by professional babysitters in the same building as the performance while they are seeing the show at no additional charge.

Co-Artistic Director, Glenn Girón says, "I have had the pleasure of watching readings of this several times and its universality is striking. Every audience member, at every iteration, related to it no matter their upbringing, religion, or culture. It has been incredible to watch a diverse audience commiserate over how they've had to overcome generational trauma, and the complications that family sometimes brings."

For tickets, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1080030. My Shiksa Boyfriend runs approximately 70 minutes.

In-person tickets are limited and available to those who are fully vaccinated and will be asked to show proof of vaccination.

Kervigo Ensemble Theater was founded in December 2019 by Jac Ford and Glenn Girón with collaboration, equity, and sustainability as its backbone. The company cultivates new and reimagined works, through a collaborative ensemble, in order to champion today's artists and make theater accessible to all. For more information including ticket information, please visit: kervigoensemble.org.