Katherine Alice White to Present HI, MY NAME IS... at Teatro LATEA

Limited run: Nov 8, 10, 12.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

Katherine Alice White to Present HI, MY NAME IS... at Teatro LATEA

Katherine Alice - Katy - White appears with ... herself in Hi, My Name is...
Limited Run: WEDNESDAY, November 8 @ 4:00 PM; FRIDAY, November 10 @ 6:30 PM; SUNDAY, November 12 @ 1:00 PM at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street, New York City Ticket available Click Here

"Who am I anyway ... am I my resume ... That is a picture of a person I don't know." This lyric was first uttered nearly a half century ago in A Chorus Line and - since then - the exploitation of one's inner self or even one's "other" self has been fodder for numerous plays and films. Katherine White takes this to a new and innovative level in her one-woman exploration: "Hi My Name Is..." a featured event at the New York Theatre Festival at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street,New York City in November. Ticket available Click Here

Written and starring Kay White, "Hi, My Name Is...." features Ms. White engaged in a spirited "self-talk" - the kind we all have - elaborating on what it means to be truly ourselves - especially when we may not know who we really are! This schizophrenic story-telling journey allows us to meet Katherine - and Katy - who take the audience on a deeply moving ride culminating with her/them inviting the audience to VOTE on who will be in charge. As each tries to sway the audience, they unwittingly reveal themess inside us all.

While this may seem shocking, this engrossing play shows us - on stage - what we do every day - in life.

This production is directed by Alicia Lion Januzzi

"Hi, My Name Is...." toured the country garnering accolades and awards and now comes to New York where it in development for the UnitedSolo Festival on stage as well as a possible cinematic bow.

Katy White is a writer-performer who currently lives in New York, but also splits her time in Washington, DC and Colorado. She graduated with her MFA in Classical Acting in 2021. Her most recent roles include It's a Wonderful Life (Mary), Julius Caesar (Mark Antony), The Cherry Orchard (Yasha), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolyn Christie), Crimes of the Heart (Babe Magrath)

Alicia Lion Januzzi is a director and actor from Pennsylvania. Most recently she worked as the Assistant Director on The Adventures of Pericles (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and The Theory of Relativity (GWU). She holds a BA in Theatre and Psychology from George Washington University and is currently pursuing her Acting MFA at The Actors Studio Drama School.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

2
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

Vassar's Powerhouse Theater will present an industry reading of We Start In Manhattan: A New Queer Musical on November 3rd at 1pm at 54 Below in New York City. Directed by Ellie Heyman, the reading will feature the writers of the piece, Ariella Serur (1776) and Sav Souza (1776), with music direction by Jeremy Lyons.

3
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced

Players Theatre Short Play Festival Boo! concluded with the announcement of the Week 3 winner. The festival featured five new original short plays, with 'Escape from Margaritaville' taking the audience favorite. The festival also showcased 'The Kindness of Strangers,' 'Stupid Smart House,' 'The Red Men,' and 'Monstrous Villainy.'

4
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November Photo
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November

Tami Tyree's play Colored Silk: A Civil War Odyssey tells the story of Elizabeth Keckley, dressmaker for Mrs. Abraham Lincoln. Colored Silk will have a limited engagement at the Players Theatre in the West Village of NYC starting November 2nd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You