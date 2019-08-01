Karen Ziemba, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King & Karrin Allyson- Join BIG CITY SONGBOOK

Deborah Grace Winer presents her monthly love letter to New York City, when the acclaimed musical revue "NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK" returns to Birdland Theatre on Sunday, August 11th at 7 pm starring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, LaTanya Hall and Nicolas King with special guest Karrin Allyson plus Eric Comstock on piano and vocals and Jay Leonhart on bass and vocals. Mark Waldrop directs with musical arrangements by John Oddo. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC. www.birdlandjazz.com

A virtual guide book to New York City in song, this monthly musical revue at Birdland is becoming a top tourist 'must see.' Take the A Train...I Happen to Like New York...Boy from New York City. Why has everyone from Billy Joel and Rodgers & Hart to Mary Chapin Carpenter and Comden & Green been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This jewelbox revue NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK offers a kaleidoscopic tour of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky.

Deborah Grace Winer, who led the 92Y's celebrated Lyrics & Lyricists series for 9 seasons, now presents BIG CITY SONGBOOK at the new Birdland Theater one Sunday a month.

Deborah Grace Winer presents "NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK" ("a virtual guidebook to NYC in song") starring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, LaTanya Hall and Nicolas King with Karrin Allyson, Eric Comstock and Jay Leonhart at Birdland Theater, 315 West 44th Street, NYC, Sunday, August 11 at 7 PM. Reservations: www.BirdlandJazz.com $40 cover, $75 VIP cover (prime seating, backstage meet and greet), $10 food/drink minimum.





