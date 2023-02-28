Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Comes to The Brick Theater This March

Performances run March 30th to April 1st at 7:30pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  
KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Comes to The Brick Theater This March

Max Keane's genre-crunching nightmare of a TED Talk from another dimension, Keynote at Necro-Con, is landing at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg this March; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).

Keynote at Necro-Con is a sci-fi solo show, a speculative keynote speech-turned-exorcism about cults and climate change set on a distant-future Earth.

It stars High Priestess Vee, the figurehead of an isolationist nation-state called Ophanim's Gate. Her people believe that reducing one's life by 1/3rd elevates a person to a higher vibrational, neo-human, "star-born" state of being. The play chronicles the Gate's first attempt to recruit more followers from the Outside world, and the subsequent intervention of Vee's insurgent, estranged brother, who is on a ruthless quest to find and rescue her.

This is an evening of music, meditation, slideshows, and sideshows delineating a mind submerged in bad faith, and the consequences of a culture of violence pushed to the extreme.

Keynote at Necro-Con explores (and explodes) the ways language can reprogram our brains and normalize violent, unnatural, radioactive ways of thinking and living. It asks: What happens when you no longer recognize someone you love?

The production is joined by set designer Joyce Lai (For(give) Me, Theater for the New City); projection designer Euxuan Ong (The Skriker, Brooklyn College); lighting designer Jon DeGaetano (Lacey Rose and the Starling Quartet, HERE Arts); costume designer Sara Vandenheuvel (Berserker, Right Down Broadway Productions); and sound designer Marc Jablonski (The Gym at Judson, the Drama League).




Laura Ekstrand Brings LOSING MY RELIGION to United Solo Festival Photo
Laura Ekstrand Brings LOSING MY RELIGION to United Solo Festival
Losing My Religion, a solo show written and performed by Laura Ekstrand, will be presented as a part of the United Solo Festival on March 9 at 7:00 pm at Theatre Row Theatre at 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.  The play is directed by Jason Szamreta, with lights and sound by Zach Pizza.
SPONSORED BY: SPRING BROKE Comes To Players Theatre This March Photo
SPONSORED BY: SPRING BROKE Comes To Players Theatre This March
On Friday March 10th at 9:30pm at the Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village, the NYC Sketch Comedy Collective Sponsored By Presents: Spring Broke, an all new sketch comedy show.
Creative Team Announced For Experimental Bitchs TANYAS LIT CLIT at New York Theatre Barn Photo
Creative Team Announced For Experimental Bitch's TANYA'S LIT CLIT at New York Theatre Barn
Experimental Bitch has announced their partnership with New York Theatre Barn for a presentation of TANYA'S LIT CLIT.
Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March Photo
Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March
On March 16 at 6pm, at the Jefferson Market Library, the archivist and Caffe Cino actress Magie Dominic, will share documentation and stories about the landmark space and will present the first program devoted to the woman playwrights who produced their work at the Caffe.  

More Hot Stories For You


SPONSORED BY: SPRING BROKE Comes To Players Theatre This MarchSPONSORED BY: SPRING BROKE Comes To Players Theatre This March
February 27, 2023

On Friday March 10th at 9:30pm at the Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village, the NYC Sketch Comedy Collective Sponsored By Presents: Spring Broke, an all new sketch comedy show.
Creative Team Announced For Experimental Bitch's TANYA'S LIT CLIT at New York Theatre BarnCreative Team Announced For Experimental Bitch's TANYA'S LIT CLIT at New York Theatre Barn
February 27, 2023

Experimental Bitch has announced their partnership with New York Theatre Barn for a presentation of TANYA'S LIT CLIT.
TAL to Play United Solo Festival in MarchTAL to Play United Solo Festival in March
February 26, 2023

TAL by Tal Levy Cohen will play the United Solo Festival on March 16th at 7pm at The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row. This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer's experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITYTemplar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY
February 26, 2023

Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in MarchAN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March
February 26, 2023

Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria Alcalá (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes — five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.
share