KEVIN!!!!! to Have Limited Run at The Tank This Holiday Season

Following their run of Fly, You Fools! at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Hold On To Your Butts on the West End, Recent Cutbacks will present the return of their holiday show KEVIN!!!!!

A live "shot-for-shot" parody of Home Alone, the production will have a limited run (four performances only) from December 3-7, 2025, at The Tank in Midtown Manhatan, followed by a performance at The Alden Theatre in McLean, Virginia, on December 13, 2025.

KEVIN!!!!! is a joyful and hilarous reimagining of xthe iconic holiday film, told with puppetry, miniature sets, live projections, and oodles of 90s nostalgia. The set, props, and puppets are handmade from recycled and found materials, capturing the spirit and inventiveness of Recent Cutbacks' work. The family-friendly show is directed and produced by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs) and developed and performed by Nick Abeel (Hold On To Your Butts), Rosa Palmeri (Pudding in the Sky), Natalie Rich (The Picture of Dorian Gray), and Kyle Schaefer (Hold On To Your Butts). A cappella arrangements are by Richard Sears, with additional puppet design and construction by Andy Manjuck (Bill's 44th).

KEVIN!!!!! was developed with Sarah Godwin, Evan Maltby, Sonia Mena, and Michelle Vo. It enjoyed previous runs at the Peoples Improv Theater and IndyFringe between 2016-2018, featuring four performers and a four-person choir. The current version will be streamlined to a cast of four for greater flexibility and touring.

Recent Cutbacks' Hold On To Your Butts recently completed its limited West End run at the Arts Theatre. Fly, You Fools! had its UK premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theater. They're best known for live movie parodies that fuse humour, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle. Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.