Judy Collins and Mariza Encore Streaming Concerts to be Presented by The Town Hall

The Town Hall has announced two ENCORE streaming concert events - The great Judy Collins in a concert recreating her legendary 1964 concert at The Town Hall on April 16 and Mariza in a concert celebrating the release of her album "Mariza sings Amalia" on April 9. Both concerts streamed earlier this year.

Each concert will be available at 8pm each date and remain for 72 hours on The Town Hall website. Tickets are $30 per concert or $25 each if purchasing both concerts and tickets are currently on sale at www.thetownhall.org

The ENCORE presentation of Judy Collins' concert will take place on April 16. Judy Collins recreates her legendary 1964 New York City concert hall debut - which took place at The Town Hall. A lover of songwriters and the issues they wrote about, Collins said, "What a time that was 1964. I was very nervous since my record company decided to record this concert and put it out as an album. I had just been to a Bob Dylan concert, heard the Lonesome Death of Hattie Carol, and knew I had to record it."

"It was such a tumultuous time in the world. The Vietnam war was just rolling along, breaking into thunder and lightning and anxiety and pain. People were burning their draft boards cards, trying to get to Canada and facing up to going to Vietnam where many of them would die."

"Making this album and concert at The Town Hall - my very first solo appearance at one of the great concert stages in New York - was a relief and joyous event. It feels right to go back to the material and time period now with the knowledge and life lessons learned in 2020."

The concert that Collins performed at The Town Hall was be recorded for a new vinyl album which will be released in the coming months.

The ENCORE presentation of Mariza's concert will take place on April 9. Mariza pays tribute to Amália Rodrigues, the Queen of Fado, in a concert that will be filmed in Lisbon, Portugal. The concert was filmed exclusively for the concert that streamed earlier this year.

There are no two voices like these. The late Amália Rodrigues sang her last concert at The Town Hall in 1994. Mariza, has helped bring Fado into the 21st century. Two of the greatest and most influential stylists of Fado, the sound of Portugal.

The two artists have a lot in common. Mariza swept global audiences off their feet like only Amália had done in the 1950s and 1960s, with her residences at legendary venues such as the Paris Olympia or Carnegie Hall. Through her critically acclaimed recordings and unexpected collaborations, Mariza expanded what Fado could be. Mariza became the ambassador of Portugal's music in the 21st century just as Amália had been in the 20th century.

But never before has Mariza taken the step of recording an entire album of Amália classics. She felt the time was right as 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of Mariza's career and the centenary of Amália's birth.

The album, Mariza Sings Amália (on Nonesuch/Warner Bros Records), featuring ten Amália standards reinvented for the 21st century, was released in January.

Mariza made her debut at The Town Hall in 2003, the year after she released her first album Fado em Mim. Fado's history at The Town Hall stretches back to midcentury concerts with artists such as Maria Marques and of course, Amalia Rodrigues's legendary 1990 performance and recording at the Hall.