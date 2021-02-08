Josh Groban, Benj Pasek, Laraine Newman and More Featured in 92Y Online Events

92Y has announced their upcoming events, featuring Josh Groban, Benj Pasek, Laraine Newman and many more!

Check out the schedule below:

Audible Original | THE HISTORY OF SKETCH COMEDY

Keegan-Michael Key in Conversation

with John Oliver

Mon, Feb 15, 7;30 pm, $15

Join Emmy Award-winners Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Key & Peele) and John Oliver (Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show) for a conversation about sketch comedy's deep roots - from theater troupes of the European Renaissance to Chicago's Second City and Key's own groundbreaking Comedy Central series with Jordan Peele. Key's new Audible Original The History of Sketch Comedy is equal parts master class and personal story, detailing the fascinating creative origins of the art form and its kaleidoscopic, hilarious variations. See him and Oliver discuss the comedy heroes who inspired the project, the origins of landmark sketch characters, stories from behind the scenes at their own shows, and much more.

Mon, Feb 22, 6 pm, $25

Broadway performer, recording artist, producer, and theater arts teacher Telly Leung joins Michael Kirk Lane in conversation. Telly's Broadway & national touring credits include Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin, Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago Company) and television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on Glee.

THE BEAUTY OF WHAT REMAINS: RABBI STEVE LEDER IN CONVERSATION WITH Amanda Kloots

Tue, Feb 23, 7:30 pm, $15

Join acclaimed author and senior rabbi of LA's Wilshire Boulevard Temple Steve Leder for a conversation with The Talk's Amanda Kloots about his bestselling new book, The Beauty of What Remains - an inspiring meditation on mortality, love, and resilience, based on one of his most popular sermons. Having presided over a thousand funerals at one of the world's largest synagogues, Rabbi Leder's heartfelt wit and deep well of knowledge offers profound perspective, levity, and hope during a time of extraordinary loss. Kloots has become a voice of courage and inspiration in the last year after speaking out on social media when her husband, the Tony-winning actor Nick Cordero, passed away from complications of Covid-19. Hear them discuss how the pandemic has allowed them to see beauty in the world amid loss, the complexity of grief, what Jewish wisdom can teach us all about mortality, and much more.

HARMONY DELUXE: Josh Groban IN CONVERSATION WITH MICHAEL PAULSON

Thu, Feb 25, 7 pm, $10

Multiplatinum global superstar Josh Groban joins them upon the release of the new deluxe edition of his lockdown-recorded 2020 album Harmony. Groban talks with The New York Times' Michael Paulson about his experience recording the album during the pandemic, finding new resonance in songs he had known and loved for years - from the Sinatra standard "The World We Knew" to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" - and the originals he wrote "for therapy" and recorded in his bedroom. The deluxe edition of Harmony expands on the original with six newly recorded tracks. Groban talks about the themes of hope and human connection that run through the album, his virtual concert "tour" and what it's been like to perform his live streams without a live audience, and more. He and Paulson also talk about Groban's work in film and television, the Broadway debut that earned him a Tony nomination, and how he sees music and the arts in a post-pandemic world.

Harvey Granat with guests Susan Loesser

and Marissa Mulder

Thu, Mar 4, 12 pm, $25

Harvey Granat brings his deep love and knowledge of the American Songbook with a spotlight on the man called "Broadway's most versatile composer," the great Frank Loesser. Harvey explores the Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner's hit shows with Susan Loesser - Frank Loesser's daughter and biographer - including Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Most Happy Fella and more. And he shares the stories you'll only hear from him (including Loesser's attempt to coach Frank Sinatra on his phrasing.) Harvey also sings, with guest performer Marissa Mulder joining him in numbers from a songbook that includes the classics "Heart and Soul," "Luck Be a Lady," "If I Were a Bell," "I've Never Been in Love Before," "Once in Love with Amy," "I Believe in You" and more.

Fierce Thursdays! | Benj Pasek

Thu, Mar 11, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

Fierce Thursdays (formerly known in-person as Fierce Fridays) are back and happening online - more accessible than ever.



We're kicking off this spiritual and musical Shabbat pre-game with a moderated conversation and Q&A with Oscar, Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriter/producer Benj Pasek of Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman fame.



Fierce Thursdays! is an online pre-Shabbat series celebrating the Queer Jewish experience with some of our favorite leaders, writers, actors, and artists. Past (in-person) guests include RuPaul's Drag Race star Alexis Michelle, Phillip Picardi, Kate Bornstein, Abby Chava Stein, Garrard Conley, Masha Gessen, and more.

MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES: Laraine Newman WITH Alan Zweibel

Thu, Mar 11, 6 pm, $20

An original Saturday Night Live cast member, Laraine Newman grew up in in Los Angeles with movie star neighbors, bearing witness to the 1960's music scene, seeing the rise of comedy in the early 70s, studying mime in Paris under the tutelage of Marcel Marceau and becoming a founding member of the seminal comedy troupe The Groundlings. But it wasn't all yuks and glamour. Laraine also struggled with demons. Arriving with an attraction to drugs that started as a vice and grew to be an all-consuming addiction even as she sky-rocketed to fame, her new Audible book May You Live in Interesting Times is a snapshot of 1970s New York City and SNL's unexpected rocket to success. After five seasons, Laraine left SNL , worked in movies and television, while having adventures and relationships in Hollywood that, in her words, "should have gotten me killed."



Now with long term sobriety, she became a parent and reinvented herself as a voiceover actor and has a thriving career working on such animated favorites including Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., Despicable Me, Inside Out, Shrek, and Minions.



Join them for a real insider's front row seat as she shares tales that have never been told before with Emmy Award winning writer and co-creator of It's Garry Shandling's Show Alan Zweibel, an SNL writer who was part of the original SNL team.