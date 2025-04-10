Joseph Keckler's Site-Specific A GOOD NIGHT IN THE TRAUMA GARDEN Comes to The Met Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Equally at home on screen, page, or stage, Joseph Keckler now activates The Met's Petrie Court with a brand-new, Met-commissioned performance piece. A Good Night in the Trauma Garden weaves together original new songs—lush ballads, ominous grooves—with a vivid narrative portrait of a wild and unforgettable friend, meditating on what it means to be ‘a classic.'

The site-specific presentation will take place at Petrie Sculpture Court at The Met, where Keckler also wrote much of the work. A Good Night in the Trauma Garden views its surroundings as a space of blended times and mythologies, populated by gods and monsters; heroes, hybrids and historical figures, moments of human suffering and sacrifice in marble. Following suit, the performance is festive at a glance, with darkness lurking all around. The piece will then be adapted as a touring work. Keckler will cover vocals and share the piano with Matthew Dean Marsh. He will also be joined by Grace Bergere (guitar and backup vocals), Lavinia Pavlish (violin), and Kevin Shea (drums). Lighting by Ayumu “Poe” Saegusa and visual elements in collaboration with M. Sharkey. This work is co-commissioned by ArtYard and Coffey Street Studios.

A Good Night in the Trauma Garden was commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Department of Live Arts.

Joseph Keckler is a singer, writer, and multifaceted creator. Keckler has performed everywhere from dive bars and DIY venues to NPR Tiny Desk, Centre Pompidou and Lincoln Center. His story and essay collection Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World was published by Turtle Point Press. He has toured solo, with his previous productions including Train With No Midnight, and alongside rock acts Sleater Kinney and Lydia Lunch. This year he has appeared at Big Ears Festival and headlined an Australian tour.

