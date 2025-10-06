John Bolton Joins Cast of ROMERO & JULIET in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Bolton, a Tony Award nominee for A CHRISTMAS STORY, has joined the cast of ROMERO & JULIET in Concert as Uncle Larry (aka Friar Lawrence.) The show is being presented at The Cutting Room NYC on Sunday, November 2 (The Day of the Dead) at 7:00 p.m.

Chad Marge and Delilah Jane Dunn will star as as the titular lovers. Caren Lyn Manuel (Broadway's HAIR, RENT, HIGH FIDELITY, BROOKLYN) will be seen as Nessa (aka Juliet's nurse.)

Joining them will be Broadway's Robert DuSold (LES MISERABLES, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA,) Natalie Joy Johnson (LEMPICKA, LEGALLY BLONDE, KINKY BOOTS) and Chani Maisonet (SIX national tour, Off Broadway LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR, TITANIQUE.)

Rounding out the principal cast are Max Suwarno, Tristan Smith, and Vince Tresco. The Vocal Majority will consist of Sharon Lita, Andrew McNamara, Emily Lynne Miller, Ray Robinson, Zach Shanee, and Ava Tyson.

ROMERO & JULIET takes place on September, Friday the 13th, 1985. Zombies are trying to go mainstream and find acceptance. Their existence became endangered after being revealed by the filmmaker George A. Romero in his film "Night of the Living Dead."

When Regional Guardsman Romero George (a distant relative of the filmmaker) meets Juliet (a Zombie) at a music festival called Deadstock, what could possibly go wrong?

This new musical blends Shakespeare's classic tragedy, ROMEO & JULIET with elements of the horror classic "Night of the Living Dead," and features an all new 80s score inspired by Madonna, Bon Jovi, Heart, Laura Brannigan, George Michael, Boy George, Blondie and more.

The show features book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon and music by Aaron Gandy, the team behind the musical THE CRINOLYNNS. Shakespeare, B Movies, Horror, Romance, and Music all combine to remind everyone that... Love Bites.