Jim Dale Will Lead AN ACTOR'S NIGHTMARE Episcopal Actors' Guild Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Dale's latest one man show tells how a two-man play became the most catastrophic production ever seen on The National Theatre stage.

Lord Olivier chose Jim and Anthony Hopkins to star in what became one chaotic nightmare. All proceeds to benefit the Episcopal Actors' Guild.

All proceeds support the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors' Guild.

The event is on Sunday, March 8 @ 3pm & Monday, March 9 @ 7pm at Guild Hall of The Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 E. 29th St. 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016

Tickets: $50 (General Admission), $100 (VIP reserved seat)