Jason Suran to Present ONE IN A MILLION: AN EVENING OF EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS

After over 400 sold-out performances of the online smash hit Reconnected, mentalist Jason Suran will return to the stage as artist-in-residence at the illustrious Fifty Hotel & Suites by Affinia in midtown Manhattan. As New York City roars back to life, audiences will be asked to leave the virtual world behind and rediscover what it means to share our space, our time and ourselves with other human beings - all while experiencing Suran's trademark blend of humor, storytelling, and mind-boggling psychological illusions. As in Suran's past work, capacity will be limited and audience members will become active participants in a show that is guaranteed to be a one in a million experience.

"Denihan Hospitality is a family-run hospitality company with New York roots. Our passion for collaborating with the creative community at our Affinia properties further supports our goal to help revive Manhattan's vibrant culture. We are thrilled to partner with Jason and offer our guests and visitors a unique one-of-a-kind experience," said Chrissy Denihan, Managing Director of Denihan Hospitality.

Tickets for One in a Million: An Evening of Extraordinary Events start at $90 and include admission to the hour-long show as well as beer and wine refreshments. All guests must be 21+.

Proof of vaccination required at the door for entry for all attendees.

Private bookings are available and Fifty Hotel and Suites is offering an exclusive package to guests who stay over on Saturday night which includes two front row seats, a two-night stay in a suite, bottle of wine upon check-in and a VIP greeting after the show. For more details please visit: affinia.com/JasonSuran

For all information, please go to www.jasonsuranlive.com.

Million to One is produced by Adam Rei Siegel. Set design by Shay Terrell, magic consulting by Adrian Lacroix, and technical advising by Zach Alexander.

Suran's previous shows have been viewed by audiences around the world from Haiti to Australia. Celebrities have also flocked to witness the mind- boggling and hair-raising events including Edie Falco, Julianna Margulies, Kenneth and Maria Cole, Betty Buckley, KT Turnstall, Jeanna de Waal, and Ben Stiller.

Jason Suran is a New York based performer whose psychological illusions have been featured on networks such as NBC and FOX, and in venues that range from Carnegie Hall to the United States Pentagon. Since March 2020, he has performed and lectured virtually around the globe for thousands of people including shows for Apple, Facebook and Uber. As a performer, Jason has earned widespread acclaim for his groundbreaking immersive performances including the Time Out NY recommended 'séance experience' The Other Side. His work has also been featured on NY1 And NY Public Radio as well as in Forbes, Time Out and Buzzfeed. In addition to a two-year ensemble run at the McKittrick Hotel, (home of Sleep No More) Jason currently serves as artist-in-residence at the Norwood Club in Chelsea and in 2021, was featured as a New York Times "Up Next" artist to watch.