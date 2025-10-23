Jamie Brickhouse Returns to Gotham Storytelling Festival with PEARL NECKLACE: A GAY SEXCAPADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning writer and storyteller Jamie Brickhouse will return to the Gotham Storytelling Festival with his latest solo show, PEARL NECKLACE: A GAY SEXCAPADE, presented by FRIGID New York. The show will be performed Tuesday, November 11 at 8 PM and Saturday, November 15 at 7 PM at Wild Project (195 East 3rd St., NYC 10009), with a live-stream option available.

On the eve of marriage—an institution he resisted for 30 years—Brickhouse revisits his exuberant and chaotic sex life in this “funny, sharp, and hysterical romp” through bathrooms, beaches, bookstores, and ill-decorated apartments. Blending outrageous humor with emotional honesty, Pearl Necklace traces his journey from shame to self-acceptance, revealing how he finally learned to embrace both love and himself.

Called a “natural raconteur” by The Washington Post, Brickhouse is a six-time Moth champion, a TEDx speaker, and a familiar voice from Beavis and Butt-Head. His work has been featured on PBS’s Stories from the Stage and The Moth Podcast, and his #storiesinheels videos have earned over six million views on TikTok.

Brickhouse is the author of the acclaimed memoir and solo show Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother, as well as I Favor My Daddy: A Tale of Two Sissies and The Brothers Orphan.