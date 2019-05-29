Jacqueline Novak's GET ON YOUR KNEES to Debut At The Cherry Lane Theatre

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, a new comedy written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, will play The Cherry Lane Theatre, (38 Commerce Street) beginning July 10 with the official opening scheduled for July 22. Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne, and executive produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is directed by John Early. The creative team will be announced shortly.

Jacqueline Novak said, "I've been working on this show for the last few years, everywhere from comedy clubs and backyard parties in Brooklyn to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and most recently in black box theaters in Los Angeles. It's thrilling to bring it to New York City, the town where I developed as comedian, not to mention at one of its most beautiful theaters - the Cherry Lane."

"Jacqueline Novak is my favorite stand-up comedian, period. Everyone else you've seen is a complete fraud, myself included," said director John Early. "In the comedy hellscape we're all currently suffering through, oversaturated with lazy irony and didacticism, Jacqueline is a shocking ray of intellectualism, craft, and pot-belly laughs. I feel very passionate about Jacqueline and I'm hoping that doesn't constrict our rehearsal process. It is one of the great honors of my life to be directing (read: traipsing around the West Village with Jacqueline after shows) Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees."

"Jacqueline is a one of a kind voice for the ages," said Natasha Lyonne. "I'm thrilled to present her show, as she is a total original whose linguistic gymnastics took my brain topsy turvy while doubling me over with laughter. I can't wait for people to experience her hugely relevant show and singular artistry at Cherry Lane."

Tickets for Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees are $25-$49 (previews) and $35-$59 (after July 22). All front orchestra seats for previews are just $29 through June 7th only! Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees plays at the The Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, with matinees Saturday at 4:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: GetOnYourKneesShow.com or calling OvationTix at (866) 811-4111.





