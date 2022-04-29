Jack Blankenship Brings Solo Show A FUNERAL FOR MY FACE To Under St. Mark's

Jack Blankenship, also known as The Alabama Face Guy meme, will perform his solo show "A Funeral for My Face" directed by Sabeeh Jameel and co-written by Blankenship and Jameel.

The one-night only performance will be presented by Squirrel Comedy Theater on Sunday, May 8 at 9:00 PM EST and will feature a double billing with Erica Diederich's "Scary Good Character Show". Tickets ($12 in person, $7 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.thesquirrelnyc.com and will be live-streamed. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

In "A Funeral for My Face", Jack Blankenship ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", ESPN) discusses his fifteen minutes of fame as "The Alabama Face Guy" meme. From holding up a sign of his own face at a college basketball game to meeting Beyoncé at Madison Square Garden, Jack takes you through the peaks and pitfalls of instantaneous fame in the digital age.

Jack Blankenship (Writer/Performer) Jack is a New York City-based comedian from Alabama. He debuted his one-man show "A Funeral for My Face" at The PIT's Solocom 2019 Festival and has since headlined NewSouth Comedy Festival 2021 and will perform the show at SF Sketchfest 2023 in San Francisco. Jack works at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where he occasionally appears as himself and performs as other various characters. He also wrote and performed with the sketch team Kids These Days, who've appeared on NBC's "Bring The Funny" and performed at San Francisco Sketchfest, New York Comedy Festival, and Austin Sketch Fest. More info at: www.jackblankenship.com.

Sabeeh Jameel (writer/director) Sabeeh is a writer, producer, director, and performer based in Los Angeles. He was most recently a Staff Writer on Season 2 of "A Little Late with Lilly Singh". He was also a Maude writer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and a writer, director, and performer with the sketch team Kids These Days. More info at: www.sabeehjameel.com.