JACK to Present the Premiere of: TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER

At a Virginia university established by a founding father, TJ is a university dean and Sally his work-study student. But TJ's power has limits and Sally knows it. In TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever, playwright James Ijames hotwires a ride that leaves history's burdens in the dust and off-roads a trail for the future.

James Ijames

Director: Jordana De La Cruz



Featuring: John Bambery*, Aja Downing*, Denise Manning*, Drew Drake*, Sierra Leverett

*Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity.



Scenic Design: Gerardo Díaz Sánchez

Lighting Design: Megan Lang

Costume Design: Azalea Fairley

Sound Design: Kathy Ruvuna

Choreographer: Candace Taylor

Dramaturg: Nissy Aya

Producer: Chris Ignacio

Stage Manager: Janeill Cooper

Assistant Director: Talia Paulette Oliveras



LOCATION: 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org



Performance Dates & Times

Thursday February 13th at 7:30p

Friday February 14th at 7:30p

Saturday February 15th at 7:30p

Sunday February 16th at 4:00pm

Thursday February 20th at 7:30p

Friday February 21st at 7:30p

Saturday February 22nd at 7:30p

Sunday February 23rd at 4:00p

Wednesday February 26th at 7:30p

Thursday February 27th at 7:30p

Friday February 28th at 7:30p

Saturday, February 29th at 7:30p



Tickets

$15.00-$22.00 Admission, available at www.jackny.org.





James Ijames (Playwright - he/him) is a Philadelphia based performer and playwright. James' plays have been produced by Flashpoint Theater Company, Orbiter 3, Theatre Horizon (Philadelphia, PA), The National Black Theatre (NYC), Ally Theatre (Washington DC) and have received development with PlayPenn New Play Conference, The Lark, Playwright's Horizon, Clubbed Thumb, Villanova Theater, Headlands Art Center, and Victory Garden. James is the 2011 F. Otto Haas Award for an Emerging Artist recipient, a 2011 Independence Foundation Fellow, a 2015 Pew Fellow for Playwriting, the 2015 winner of the Terrance McNally New Play Award for WHITE, the 2015 Kesselring Honorable Mention Prize winner for ....Miz Martha the 2018 Kesselring Prize Winner for Kill Move Paradise and a 2017 recipient of the Whiting Award. James is a founding member of Orbiter 3, Philadelphia's first playwright producing collective. James is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Villanova University and resides in South Philadelphia.



Jordana De La Cruz (Director - she/her/they) is a theater maker and Co-Director of JACK in Brooklyn, New York. She creates performances, gatherings, and public programs that question what it means to be free and more urgently, how we are helping each other achieve this freedom. Her practice sparks cross-cultural dialogue and expands the concept of community. Before joining JACK, Jordana served as a program curator, community organizer, and producer at several non profit organizations including Park Avenue Armory, Story Pirates, and INTAR Theatre, among others. Jordana is a freelance director and proud member of Theatre Communications Group's Rising Leaders of Color Program.



JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The DuBose & Dorothy Heyward Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation, Jeanne Duffy, John Conklin, Doug and Teresa Peterson, Jeffrey Steinman and Jody Falco, and many other generous individual donors.

Photo Credit: Beowulf Sheehan





