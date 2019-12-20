JACK Presents: SLOW SOUND OF SNOW as Part of 2020 Exponential Festival

In the mountains of Turkey, the residents of a village spend winters in near-silence to avoid triggering an avalanche. This year, their survival rests on the shoulders of Yashar, a pregnant woman whose impending due date threatens the safety of generations. Compassion and the common good clash in the English-language premiere of this stunner by Iranian playwrights Jaber Ramezani and Payam Saeedi.

Information:

Playwrights: Jaber Ramezani and Payam Saeedi

Director & Translator: Shadi Ghaheri

Scenic Design: Stephanie O. Cohen

Costume Design: Sophia Choi

Lighting Design: Carolina Ortiz

Sound Design: Tye Hunt Fitzgerald

Producers: Annie Middleton & Leandro A. Zaneti



Featuring: Members of Peydah Theatre, a company made up of professional Iranian and Iranian-American actors and theater makers who have gathered with the shared goal of creating work that tells their stories without apology, without reservation, and without limitations. The company includes Keivon Akbari, Bahar Beihaghi, Shadi Ghaheri, Hassan Nazari-Robati, Sam Khazai, Abraham Makany, Sade Namei and Vida Tayebati

Part of the 2020 Exponential Festival.

LOCATION: 18 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org



Performance Dates & Times



Friday, January 17th at 8:00pm,

Saturday, January 18th at 2:00pm & 8:00pm,

Sunday, January 19th at 2:00pm,

Wednesday, January 22nd at 8:00pm,

Thursday, January 23rd at 8:00pm,

Friday, January 24th at 8:00pm,

Saturday, January 25th at 2:00pm & 8:00pm,

Sunday, January 26th at 2:00pm.



Tickets



$25.00 General Admission, available at www.jackny.org



MORE INFO:

Shadi Ghaheri is a Director and Choreographer from Tehran, Iran, based in New York. She has directed Lucretia (HERE), Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Williams College), Shahr-e-Farang (Spectrum NYC) The Girl is Chained, Death of Yazdgerd, Titus Andronicus and The Slow Sound of Snow. She co-curated a four-play season, directing The Trojan Women, and Lear (Yale Summer Cabaret). Also she co-curated and produced a six-day festival of theatre, music and short film by Iranian Artists at Spectrum NYC. Shadi holds a BA from Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University, where she was the first female president of the University Theatre Club. There, she directed Art and Stranger walking in my room. She continued working as a director, leading workshops at Iranian refugee camps for Afghani children fleeing the war in their country. Shadi is a 2016 PD Soros Fellow and the 2017-2018 directing fellow at Rattlestick Playwright Theatre. Shadighaheri.com



Jaber Ramezani is a playwright, director and filmmaker based in Tehran, Iran. He has a BA in Dramatic Literature from Sooreh University, Tehran and is currently studying an MA in Film Directing at Tarbiat Modarres University, Tehran. His directorial debut, A New Game, was selected for the International University Puppetry Festival. He has continued to produce work at home and abroad since. Other credits include Edward Normal Hands (Iran), Swim Team (Skena Up, Kosovo, ITSelf, Poland, and Romatheater festival) and Slow Sound of Snow (Iranshahr, Tehran). As a playwright, Jaber's work has been performed at the Fajr International Festival, the 14th & 15th International University Theatre Festivals and at Tajrobeh Theatre Festival. His awards include the 'Lucky Euro Special Award' for Swim Team (Poland), Best Director (15th International University Theatre Festival, Iran) and Best Director (Roma Theatre Festival, Italy)



Payam Saeedi, Iranian born playwright, studied Dramatic Literature at Sooreh Art University, Tehran, and Drama at University of Alberta, Canada. He co-founded The Hole in the Wall Theatre with two other fellow writers in 2009; the company has been active in performance and film production ever since. He writes for stage and screen; his plays have been performed in different countries, and films based on his scripts have been selected by international festivals. Among his works; Slow Sound of Snow (2013,Tehran, Co-writer), Bidinjili (2014, Tehran) The Whisper of the Sea, And I (2017, Edmonton), We Cannot Talk About It (2018, Tehran), all performed by different directors on stage, and Magralen (2019) a short film directed by Maryam Zarei which premiered at Berlinale Film Festival.



The Exponential Festival is the only month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields to keep theatre kicking. www.theexponentialfestival.org



JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation.

Photo Credit: Julian Elijah Martinez





