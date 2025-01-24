Ivo Müller's RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS Extends at Torn Page

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed Brazilian actor Ivo Müller will extend the US Premiere of his hit solo show RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS. Written, produced and performed by Ivo Müller, it is directed by Arieta Correa. After selling out the announced run, there will be an added performance on Saturday, January 25 at 9pm at Torn Page.

RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS connects an actor in the present with a poet from the past. It tells the story of a writer who, for nearly a year, struggles to create poetry and can only express himself through letters. An actor uses these letters to navigate his own challenges as an immigrant in a country where even his name feels foreign, shaking the foundations of his identity. Together, the poet and the actor explore themes of love, the creative process, and a sense of not belonging, highlighting the importance of being grounded in the present moment-topics that resonate deeply in today's world.

RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS runs January 3 - 25, Thursday - Saturday at 7PM with an added performance Saturday, January 25 at 9pm. Torn Page is located at 435 W 22nd St at 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are available at a suggested donation of $33 at www.TornPage.org.

"Rilke resonated with me even more after I moved to the U.S., particularly in helping me understand my identity as someone navigating a new land," notes Ivo Müller. "As we grapple with wars, violence, and the devastating impact of human suffering, Rilke's words serve as an antidote to the chaos. His ability to articulate the depths of human emotion provides a much-needed refuge amid the horrors of modern life. Our show can act as a spiritual counterbalance, working towards illuminating the human experience and reminding us of our shared vulnerabilities, even as we navigate a landscape that feels increasingly divided."

Ivo Müller's fascination with Rilke began while he was teaching at a public school in Brazil and he discovered multiple unread copies of "Letters to a Young Poet" in the library. So he began to use this seminal text in his classes. He later created two shows based on the text, widely performed throughout Brazil: the first, a solo called Letters to a Young Poet (2010-2013), and then a revised version simply titled Rilke (2018-2020).

The Production Team for RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS includes Mariana Goulart (assistant director), Sophia April Grose (costume design), John Zalewski (sound design), Lucca Del Carlo (lighting & video projection design), Leonardo Junqueira (graphic design) and Domingas Person (associate producer).

Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926), Czech poet and author, was a fascinating linguistic contradiction. Born in Prague, he was educated in German by his mother, who also insisted he learn French. Under the Austro-Hungarian Empire's rule, Czech -- his would-be native language -- was relegated to the servant class, further complicating his cultural and linguistic identity. Rilke's work has influenced countless poets, artists and writers from W. H. Auden to Cy Twombly to Lady Gaga, who has a quote from "Letters to a Young Poet" tattooed on her arm.

Despite his European name, Ivo Müller is a respected Latin American actor born and raised in Brazil. Actor, writer, teaching artist and producer, Müller is based in Los Angeles and has been living and working between Brazil and the US for the last 5 years. After discovering a love for live performance in middle school, he earned a B.A. in Law from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC). However, he left behind a promising legal career to pursue his path in acting. Ivo's acting credits include a stage production of Twelve Angry Men, and Tabu, a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning 2012 Portuguese movie, directed by Miguel Gomes, that won the Critics Best Picture award at the Berlin Film Festival. Ivo has worked with studios including HBO, Sony, and Globo TV. Alongside his acting career, Müller worked as an acting coach in the awarded documentary Cine Marrocos (2018), where he coached homeless people and refugees living in an abandoned movie theater in São Paulo. Additional stage credits include: Stitching by Anthony Neilson, Huis Clos (No Exit) by J.P. Sartre, The Widows by Arthur Azevedo, Camaraderie by August Strindberg, Bitter Sicilian by Luigi Pirandello, and Hecuba by Euripides.

Arieta Corrêa is an award-winning actress from São Paulo and a leading talent of her generation in Brazil. She trained at the Center for Theater Research (CPT) under Antunes Filho, working with him for six years and starring in iconic productions such as Medea. She also performed in The Miser (O Avarento), a celebrated production directed by Felipe Hirsch that marked the final stage appearance of legendary actor Paulo Autran. Beyond theater, Arieta has left her mark in film and tv, with roles in telenovelas like O Rei do Gado and Amor de Mãe, as well as in films including Como Esquecer and VIPs, where she worked alongside actor Wagner Moura. For over a decade, she has partnered with Ivo Müller as the director of the Rilke project.

Torn Page is a private event space in the heart of Chelsea, NYC located in the historic home of Rip Torn and Geraldine Page. Recent productions include the Drama Desk nominated play The Whole of Time by Romina Paula, directed by Tony Torn.

