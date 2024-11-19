Interview: Playwright Cyndy A. Marion and THISTLES at 59E59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cyndy A. Marion's Thistles is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters, produced by White Horse Theater Company in association with Anthony W. Lopez. The show will be on the Upper East Side stage through December 1st.

After fleeing New York City for the countryside during a global calamity, Rebecca finds herself alone in her family’s neglected farmhouse. She must do her best to manage the anxieties and expectations of her aging relatives as they clash over whether to sell the old house, all while surrounded by doorknobs and relationships that are in desperate need of repair.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Cyndy A. Marion about her career and

Thistles.

Marion is a playwright, director and Producing Artistic Director of White Horse Theater Company. Cyndy directed the World-Premiere (NYC) and LA productions of her play You Are Perfect, which has subsequently been staged at The Kathryn Randolph Theater (Danville, IL), The Toronto Fringe Festival, and Off-Broadway’s Theatre 80. Her play Broken Story received its West Coast Premiere at The Sherry Theater (dir. Tamara Ruppart) and is soon to be published by international publisher Off the Wall Plays. Directing credits include: A Cavalier for Milady, Eyes for Consuela, In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, The Late Henry Moss (WHTC) The Book of Lambert and MINA by Obie-winner Leslie Lee (LaMaMa). MFA in Directing Brooklyn College; Member: SDC, WGGB, Dramatists Guild.

What was your very first experience with the theatre arts?

The first theater memory I have is attending a production of Scrooge with my mother and best childhood friend. We were probably about 5 or 6 years old. My friend got so scared of the ghost of Christmas Future that she jumped into my mom’s lap. In my late teenage years I was the Drama Director at Camp Merri-Mac in Black Mountain, NC. I had so much fun directing improvisational productions of “Grease” “Les Miserables” and “Amadeus” with the campers.

Can you tell us a little about your experience in the MFA Directing program at Brooklyn College?

I attended Brooklyn College from 2000-2002. The best thing about the directing program were the personal connections made. My first few years out of the program I collaborated with BC graduate designers and other colleagues from the Acting and Dramaturgy programs. These connections really gave me a strong support system for making theater in NYC. The Head of the Design Program, John C. Scheffler was the resident designer for White Theater Company for several years. And, the director of Thistles (Dev Bondarin) is also an MFA Graduate in Directing from Brooklyn College. The connections continue.

How do your roles as a Producing Artistic Director and director inform your work as a playwright?

I would say that my work as a director has provided me with a strong foundation for writing plays. I think having an understanding of how a play unfolds in space as well as a visual and aural sensibility can really inform the structure and tone of a script. As a director you have your eye and hand in all of these areas. When I am writing a play I am not just focused on what the characters are saying, I am also thinking about how the words will contribute to the action and the theatricality of the event. As Producing Artistic Director I have a role in assembling the Production Team and the performance space/venue which are all part of realizing the ultimate vision for the play.

We'd love to know a little bit about White Horse Theater Company.

Company background:

The White Horse Theater Company was created in 2002 by actors Rod Sweitzer & Kirk Kjeldsen out of a strong desire to make meaningful, passionate theater. For Rod and Kirk, Sam Shepard’s True West had long been a dream project. They hired director and fellow Shepard fan Cyndy A. Marion, who had just directed Fool for Love as her Brooklyn College MFA Thesis. From the very beginning, White Horse was committed to allowing its members to realize projects of their dreams. Under the Artistic Direction of Cyndy A. Marion since 2007, White Horse continues to provide an ideal creative environment for all of its artists. United by a love of Sam Shepard and Tennessee Williams, as well as a fascination with the American West, the American family and the search for an American identity, the company remains committed to making theater of a distinctly American flavor.

What was the inspiration for your play "Thistles?"

Without revealing too much, let’s just say that it was inspired by real events in my life related to the selling or not selling of an old family farmhouse. I think there are themes and dynamics in the play that many people can relate to. If you have an extended family, there is likely something you will respond to in this play.

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team that is bringing Thistles to 59E59 Theaters?

This cast is amazing!!! Mel House*, who plays the lead role of Rebecca is an actress, voice teacher and the writer/creator behind the award-winning series HOT ANGRY MOM— (www.hotangrymom.com - @hotangrymom). Gordon Stanley*, who plays Rebecca’s uncle, has performed in Eight Broadway shows, including Joseph... Dreamcoat, Beauty and the Beast, Ragtime and Cabaret. Lisa Bostnar*, who plays the next door neighbor, is an Award-winning actress of the stage, screen and television. She has played at Mint Theatre, Peterborough Players and Capital Rep among many others. Leslie Alexander* who plays Rebecca’s aunt Lucinda has appeared on Broadway in The Boy From Oz (w/ Hugh Jackman) and Mamma Mia! And Rod Sweitzer* who plays the handyman is the Founding Artistic Director of White Horse Theater Company and has appeared in many productions in both NYC and Los Angeles. The production is directed by the talented Dev Bondarin, the former Artistic Director of Astoria Performing Arts Center and the Associate Artistic Director of Prospect Musicals. The creative team includes White Horse Theater Company resident designers: Andis Gjoni (Set Designer), Derek Nye Lockwood (Costume Designer), Joe Gianono (Composer), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound Designer), Julie Foh (Dialect Coach), Linda S. Nelson (Dramaturg) and Vanessa Bombardieri (Creative Artistic Producer). We also have an excellent Production Team including: Robert Cott* (Production Stage Manager,) Chris M. Russo (ASM), Thalia Ranjbar (AD,) and Eric Hatch (Wardrobe Head). It takes a village to bring a play to life.

*(AEA Member/AEA Approved Showcase)

What would you like NYC audiences to know about the show?

I believe Thistles has universal themes. With tension, conflicts, humor and a few surprises. I think there is something for everyone in this play.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BroadwayWorld readers to know!

This is a limited run in a very intimate theater.

Don’t delay in getting your tickets. I look forward to seeing you at the theater!

For more information on White Horse Theater, please visit HERE. And follow them on social media: Facebook and Instagram: @whitehorsetheater X: @whtcnyc

59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues). For tickets to Thistles and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cyndy A. Marion

Comments