Photos: A First Look At Sharon Lesser's CASUALTY OF WAR At United Solo On Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opening tonight, see first look photos of Casualty of War, the story of a mother’s sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking trip to Normandy’s D-Day beaches with her unwilling teenage son, written and performed by Sharon Lesser (Off Broadway: In the Daylight, Twelfth Night, Tartuffe).

With direction by Austin Tooley and dramaturgy by Anisa Rose Threlkeld, Casualty of War will be staged at the United Solo Festival on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. at Theatre One at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

Sharon’s got a perfect itinerary planned: A mother-son tour of Normandy and Omaha Beach, with some road-tripping, great French food and a visit to Paris. What she gets is a journey with a sullen, heart-broken adolescent whose own emotional D-Day turns him into a hostile adversary pining for home. There’s a war brewing and it’s not between the Germans and the Allies. While trying to make the best of things by attempting to outmaneuver her son’s everchanging moods (i.e., being a mom), she’s surprised by how the WW2 history they encounter invokes memories of antisemitism and the impact the Holocaust had on her family. Casualty of War explores the timeless themes of motherhood, intergenerational trauma and identity. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll crave rosé.

The runtime is 68 minutes with no intermission. General admission tickets are $52.50, which includes a $5.00 service charge. For tickets, visit UnitedSolo.org. Direct ticketing link: https://unitedsolo.org/the-18th-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/casualty-of-war/.



Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Sharon Lesser

Comments