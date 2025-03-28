Photos: BREAD OF LIFE World Premiere at UP Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Manhattan’s UP Theater Company is celebrating its 15th Season with the world premiere of “Bread of Life” by Frank Pagliaro, directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby. See photos of the production here!

We may know the story of St. Peter, but what about the family he left behind? “Bread of Life” tells the original story of a family in Bethsaida, fractured by the Messianic message of a mysterious carpenter from Nazareth, and the fallout of fanaticism. The show runs from March 26-April 12 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights.

30 AD. The midst of Roman occupation. A mysterious messiah roams ancient Galilee. His startling message leads a father away from home, leaving his wife and son to deal with a tragic upheaval. “Bread of Life” examines the costs of religious radicalism in the context of political oppression and domestic discipline.

The “Bread of Life” company includes Jesse Castellanos*, Laura Fois*, Cameron Mark Russell, Miguel Reis, Nikaury Rodriguez*.

Photo credit: Edward Lopez

Miguel Reis, Cameron Mark Russell, Jesse Castellanos, Nikaury Rodriguez, and Laura Fois

Miguel Reis, Nikaury Rodriguez

Jesse Castellanos, Cameron Mark Russell, Nikaury Rodriguez

Laura Fois

Cameron Mark Russell

Jesse Castellanos, Nikaury Rodriguez

Nikaury Rodriguez, Miguel Reis

Comments