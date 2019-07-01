Inproximity Theatre Co Seeks Submissions For 3rd Annual PROJECT W THEATRE FESTIVAL

InProximity Theatre Company's PROJECT W Theatre Festival is currently seeking submissions for contemporary non-musical plays written by women and female-identifying writers. Project W Theatre Festival will take place September 2019.



PROJECT W Theatre Festival is a celebration of women in theatre from both the creative and business aspects. This multi-day play reading festival features new plays, written, directed, produced, and managed exclusively by professional women in theatre.



Deadline for Submissions is August 5, 2019. Submissions should be production-ready or very close. They cannot have had more than one professional production in the US and must not have been produced or had a highly publicized reading in NYC. A PDF and any production or reading history should be to info@inproximitytheatre.org.



InProximity Theatre Company's Jolie Curtsinger explains, "It is so important to make sure that we as theatre artists help promote, develop and support other female identifying voices for the stage. Project W Festival offers new and rising playwrights to have their voices heard by a team of theatre professionals with the hopes of getting a public reading. We encourage as many playwrights to submit their work so that we can make this year's Project W Festival the most successful to date."



Since its inception, with over 200 submissions, the Project W Theatre Project has celebrated the work of playwrights, Sara Bierstock, Barbara Blumenthal-Ehrlich, Darcy Parker Bruce, Mathilde Dratwa, Amy Fox, Christina Gorman, Donna Hoke, Kara Emily Krantz, Alyson Mead, and Danielle Mohlman.

For more information about InProximity or Project W Theatre Festival please visit www.inproximitytheatre.org; Follow them on Facebook: @InProximity





