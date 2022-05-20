Ina-Miriam Rosenbaum to Perform J O B — A SIMPLE MAN At The Museum Of Jewish Heritage

J O B - A Simple Man, a one-person performance with accompaniment on oboe and accordion, is coming to the stage at Edmond J. Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust for two performances only on June 1 and 2, 2022. Co-presented by the Museum, Humanity in Action, and the Consulate General of Denmark in New York, J O B tells the story of one emigrant's journey from a small village in Russia to New York.

Award-winning Danish actor Ina-Miriam Rosenbaum plays every role, illuminating protagonist Mendel Singer's story in a powerful performance. Directed by Rolf Heim, Rosenbaum is joined on stage by Henrik Goldshmidt, principal oboist of the Danish Royal Orchestra, and Anders Singh Vesterdahl, Indian-Danish accordion virtuoso.

Dramaturge and editor Katen-Maria Bille adapted the play from Joseph Roth's 1930 novel of the same name. Like Job in the Hebrew Bible, Mendel Singer loses everything, experiencing true tests to his faith. Audiences follow Mendel as he travels to New York and moves through his despair to find hope and comfort. In Bille's adaptation, music guides the journey and conjures the experience of a refugee encountering a new world.

The performances of J O B - A Simple Man are sponsored by the Danish Arts Foundation, The Augustinus Foundation, Knud Højgaards Foundation, and Hoffman & Husmans Foundation.

In-person tickets are available for both nights of the performance on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, and virtual tickets are available to view a livestream of the performance on Thursday, June 2. For more information, visit: https://mjhnyc.org/events/j-o-b-a-simple-man/.

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, June 1 at 7 PM EDT (in-person)

Thursday, June 2 at 7 PM EDT (in-person and live-streamed)

About The Museum Of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum is the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and JewishGen.

The Museum's current offerings include Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try, a first of its kind exhibition on the 20th century artist and Holocaust survivor on view through November 6, 2022. The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, will open in the Museum's core galleries on June 30, 2022.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.