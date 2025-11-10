Ilia Volok Returns To New York With His Acclaimed One-Man Show DIARY OF A MADMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Film and television star Ilia Volok will return to New York this month with his internationally acclaimed, award-winning one-man show Diary of a Madman, adapted from Nikolai Gogol’s classic story. The production will play five performances at the American Theatre of Actors from November 20–24, 2025, marking Volok’s return to the venue where the work first premiered in New York.

In Diary of a Madman, Volok delivers a tour-de-force performance as Poprishchin, a lowly clerk consumed by unrequited love and delusions of grandeur. As his obsession deepens, his fragile grip on reality unravels, culminating in a descent into madness that leads him to believe he is the King of Spain. Gogol’s psychological masterpiece comes vividly to life through Volok’s precise physicality and emotional depth, exploring the fine line between dreams and delusions and the loneliness they create.

The production has earned critical praise worldwide, with performances in Dubai, Paris, London, Zurich, and across the United States, as well as in Volok’s native Ukraine. Reviewers have hailed the performance as “a triumph of acting” (Front Row Center Arts) and “a bold and unique actor’s showcase…a performance well worth attending” (LA Stage Happenings).

Performances will take place Thursday, November 20 at 8 p.m.; Friday, November 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 23 at 3 p.m.; and Monday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

Ticket Information

Performances will be held at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street, New York, NY. Tickets will be available at the door.

About Ilia Volok

Ilia Volok is a veteran actor of stage and screen whose credits include numerous film and television appearances alongside his celebrated theatrical work. His acclaimed portrayal of Poprishchin in Diary of a Madman has been performed in over a dozen countries and has earned multiple awards for acting and solo performance.