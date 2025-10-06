IT'S ONLY A PLAY By Terrence McNally to be Presented at Morningside Theater Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Morningside Theater Co. will present It's Only a Play - Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's beloved, hilarious, wacky ode to theater folk - in all their joy, madness, heartbreak, and resilience!

The production features: William Franke (Law & Order: SVU, Hunters, Our Town), Luke Hofmaier (Orson's Shadow, FBI Most Wanted), Alyssa Simon (Lincoln Center, The Public Theater), Mathew Sirju (Stranger Things- Netflix, Black Spectrum Theatre), Thomas Vorsteg (The Blacklist, Gone Missing), Veronique Jeanmarie (A.C.T.), Jennifer Kim (Little Women, The Laramie Project). It is directed by Susanna Frazer (SDC, AEA, SAG-AFTRA, The Dramatists Guild, Zwick award, NYIT nom)

Story: Imagine the opening night of a new Broadway play. The stakes couldn't be higher. The playwright, the director, the leading lady, and others await the reviews that will celebrate or doom the production. Is the play and the performances a triumph or a turkey? A delightful spectacle of paranoia, full-blown hysteria, and more narcissism than a room full of Instagram influencers. "...You really must laugh at McNally's unquenchable wit-but those sloppy-kiss tributes to the theater...are deeply felt and honestly moving," writes Variety, In its review, the New York Times proclaimed, "It's Only a Play deserves only a rave."

The show will open on Thursday, October 30, and run through Sunday, November 16. Thursday, Friday, and Monday at 7:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 pm. On Sunday, November 16, performances at 2:00 and 7:00 pm.