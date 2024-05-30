{IN}TANGIBLE to Have World Premiere at Theatre Row in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​As part of the 10th Anniversary of the Dementia Society of America, Brianna Kalisch's circus play {IN}TANGIBLE will get its World Premiere at New York Theatre Row, August 8-11, 2024, directed by Felicity Hesed.

{IN}TANGIBLE is a dramatic circus-play using dialogue and narrative circus to tell the story of a woman and her family in the blurred timeline of dementia. While staying in a nursing home, ‘Q' is visited by her family and memories. Overlapping, competing, and larger-than-life, her memories pull from her present reality into the magical world of life as she remembers it.

"Dementia can be unpredictable and isolating but through the power of theater, we can transform the pain and confusion of this condition into a mesmerizing circus of emotions, bringing connection, compassion, and hope to those affected."

Playwright/ performer Brianna Kalisch

"We are immensely proud to support the creative and impactful work of this show as it celebrates its world premiere with our 10th anniversary. Together, we uplift and empower individuals and families impacted by dementia through education, local resources, and life enrichment. As a volunteer-driven nonprofit charity, the Dementia Society of America recognizes the immense value of caregivers and innovators in this field. We raise hope by spotlighting important research, discovering cures and causes, and promoting early detection and meaningful interventions. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those affected by dementia."

President and Chairman Dementia Society of America, Kevin Jameson

Cast includes Timothy Canali (Regional: A Chorus Line), Mikayla Dinsdale (École Supérieure des Arts Du Cirque), Brianna Kalisch* (Regional: Dr. Frankenstein), Sherese Parris (London: A Serious Case of the F*ckits), Diane Perell* (Broadway, National Tour: A Chorus Line), and Maks Turner (Bindlestiff Family Cirkus).

Creative team includes original musical by Ruby Fulton & Allison Clendaniel, acrobatic design by Evan Tomlinson Weintraub, sound design by Anna-Lee Craig, lighting design by Jacqueline Scalette, set and props design by Jiaying Zhang, and costume design Victoria Ordeman.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

{IN}TANGIBLE

Written by Brianna Kalisch, directed by Felicity Hesed

Thursday, August 8 at 7 PM

Friday, August 9 at 7 PM

Saturday, August 10 at 4 PM – Sold Out/Dementia Society of America's Celebration

Sunday, August 11 at 2 PM

Tickets are $39 - $49 (fees included) and can be purchased by clicking here.

Comments