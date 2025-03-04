IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY Comes to NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the Unlikely Event of an Actual Emergency, a compelling new play written by John Mullican, directed by Rickie Peete, and produced by Andrea Meshel is slated for a limited engagement run April 2 - 20 at The Chain Theatre (312 West 36th St.) as part of the 2025 NYC Fringe Festival. Written during the pandemic, and having first premiered in Hollywood last year, the piece is inspired by Mr. Mullican's real-life experience as a passenger on World Airways Flight 30 crash into Boston Harbor in 1982, and is an emotionally charged journey through survivor's guilt, self-reflection, and finding the ability to cope with life's most unexpected events. https://www.unlikelyplay.com



In the Unlikely Event of an Actual Emergency follows Arturo in today's world of 2025 (played by Mullican), a guarded airline passenger traveling to Cape Cod to settle his late mother's affairs. When turbulence spirals into disaster, Arturo is thrown into the In-Between Space—a dreamlike realm between life and death—where he encounters his late parents and a childhood friend. There, they challenge him to confront his past, let go of guilt, embrace change, and the power of love and forgiveness.

“I'm part of a very strange global family: survivors of commercial airplane crashes,” says Mr. Mullican. “Though my crash happened decades ago, it wasn't until I lost my mother, artist Luchita Hurtado, during Covid that I finally had the courage to face the crash in all its pain and in some of the humor, in today's terms of air travel. My father, artist Lee Mullican, always said, 'When you have a problem, go to your art. That's where the answer is; that's where peace is.' I put both my parents as characters in the play because they are, in many ways, responsible for me finding the strength to write and perform in the play. That's what art does: it inspires truth and healing."



He added: "It's been tough lately with the amount of 'airplane incidents' (what the airlines call a crash) that we've been experiencing. People keep asking if I've been 'triggered.' Of course, each incident affects me, but since doing this play, I can honestly say not as much. Each performance is a blessing – and I'm making peace with so much. Especially my guilt and shame. I'm healing."

In the Unlikely Event of an Actual Emergency made its world premiere as a sold-out Los Angeles workshop production in February of 2024, and went on to play a successful six week run at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Hollywood this past fall. The New York Premiere is an edited 'NYC Fringe version' (60 minutes) of the original show.



The cast features Dolores Aguanno, Stacy Aung, Jason Leon-Baptista, John Mullican, Katheryn Peña, Fran Montano, and Amoni West.



John Mullican (Playwright) has worked as a true Los Angeles hyphenate over the past 20 years, as a WGA writer, an actor, an agency Art Director, and a studio advertising Creative Director for the Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Fox, Viacom and Paramount Pictures. His feature film documentary about his artist father's life, “Finding Lee Mullican," can be found on Vimeo and for the past 4 years has been managing and directing his mother's posthumous career, artist Luchita Hurtado.



Rickie Peete (Director) is a multifaceted talent in stage and screen, excelling as an actor, instructor, writer, and director. With a background as an acting coach at the esteemed Actors Workout Studio in North Hollywood, he now splits his time between Los Angeles and Washington, DC. Hailing from Florida, Rickie honed his craft in the DMV region, earning a Master's degree from American University.



Michelle “Andrea Meshel” Smith (producer), a Kingston, Jamaica native, is a dynamic filmmaker, actress, and producer. Over the past eight years, she has written, directed, and produced several compelling projects, including the short films Descent, Second Chances, and Necrophilia, as well as co-producing the web series Real Life. She is currently producing television projects Sweating Sand and Sleeping With Strangers. Beyond her artistic achievements, she is a passionate advocate for social justice, evident in her founding of the Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival. With a rich educational background, including a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Juris Doctorate, Smith continues to leave an indelible mark on both the artistic and social justice landscapes.

The production features sound design by Chris Moscatiello, video projections by Fritz Davis, and choreography by Kiana Moattari. Dayanara Williams is the Stage Manager, Kangi Downing is the Marketing Manager. Public Relations is by Daniel DeMello.



