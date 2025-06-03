IATI Theater to Celebrate 25 Years Of Cimientos Play Development Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IATI Theater will present the 25th anniversary season of its acclaimed Cimientos Play Development Program, a visionary initiative that uplifts bold new voices in contemporary theater. Established in 2000 under the name La Voz de los Autores, Cimientos (Spanish for "foundations") has steadfastly upheld its mission: to provide a fertile ground for emerging and established playwrights to experiment, develop, and refine their work.

Cimientos is more than a developmental platform-it's a vibrant incubator of theatrical innovation. Each fall, selected playwrights engage in an intensive workshop process that includes panels, mentorship, and dramaturgical support. The program culminates in the Cimientos Staged Reading Series, presented every June in New York City, where these new works are brought to life before an audience. The series invites the public into the heart of the creative process, featuring post-show talkbacks with the artists.

In celebration of this 25-year milestone, the 2025 cohort continues to reflect the global spirit of Cimientos.

This year's selected playwrights hail from across the Americas and Europe, writing in both English and Spanish:

· Emily Yujo Walborn - USA

· isi bhakhomen - Canada (styled in lowercase at the artist's request)

· Katherine Bustillos - Bolivia

· Nora Coss - Mexico

· Paz Palau - Spain

· Dimitris Alexiou - Greece

· Raúl Riquelme Hernández - Chile

· Daniela Thome - USA

Over the years, many Cimientos alumni have gone on to receive national and international recognition, with several returning to IATI for full productions or seeing their work awarded and staged around the globe.

"At its core, Cimientos is about building-building stories, building community, and building the future of theater," said Winston Estevez, Executive Artistic Director. "As we celebrate 25 years, we renew our commitment to inclusive, innovative, and intercultural storytelling."

For 25 years, Cimientos has not only developed the work of hundreds of playwrights but also strengthened IATI Theater's role as a cultural engine for underrepresented voices and multilingual artistry within New York's independent theater scene.

The 2025 Cimientos Staged Reading Series will run from June 19 to June 22 at IATI Theater, located at 64 E 4th Street. All readings are open to the public. Admission is $10. Tickets can be reserved online or at the door, subject to availability.

