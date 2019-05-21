I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU Returns for Season 2 Finale

Amy Wolk and Nikki M. James present I Only Have Lies For You, a live gameshow that pits Broadway panelists against each other in a lying contest, now in its second hit season! Two teams of three will go head-to-head telling stories, some of which may not be true---it is up to the other team to guess, Truth or Lie. Featuring musical direction by William TN Hall, panelists will defend their stories by all means possible, including song and dance. Hosted by MAC Award winner Amy Wolk, I Only Have Lies For You is presented regularly at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, and is being recorded as a podcast, which can be found on iTunes.

On Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 9:30 pm, the next two teams will compete in the 18th installment of the show - and the Season 2 finale! Scheduled to participate are AJ Shively (Bright Star, La Cage), Ali Ewoldt (Les Miz, Phantom), Clay Thompson (Matilda, Newsies) and Christopher Rice (Book of Mormon).

The event is being produced by Amy Wolk, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James.

Tickets are $15 per person, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/973906





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You