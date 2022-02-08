Hudson Classical Theater Company Kicks Off Season With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Hudson Classical Theater Company kicks off its 19th Season with a production of Jane Austen's classic PRIDE AND PREJUDICE. This high spirited, delightful stage adaptation was written by Executive Artistic Director Susane Lee.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE will perform for two weeks as part of Women's History Artist Month (W.H.A.M.) at Goddard Riverside's Bernie Wohl Arts Center from February 24th to March 6th, 2022, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Hudson Classical Theater Company produced this show for WHAM in 2019 at the West End Theater. Back by popular demand, they are thrilled to be able to produce this show at Goddard Riverside where they have been the resident theater company since 2013.

"Pride & Prejudice is such a well-known story that I was both excited and terrified of creating something new for audiences," says adapter and writer Susane Lee. "What Austen never writes in her novels are the marriage proposals. I wrote one in my adaptation of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and just had to write one for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE. These are exactly the scenes the audience is dying to witness!" added Ms. Lee. "I also gave Charles Bingley two scenes that aren't even in the book, but something I felt he deserved. I wanted to see the friendship of Bingley and Darcy on a more complicated, deeper level. Lastly, I was so satisfied to give the middle daughter, Mary Bennet, a voice. She is overlooked in the novel and movie adaptations, but I sensed in her someone who had a rich inner life."





Nicholas Martin-Smith, the director of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE added, "Of course I fell in love with Jane Austen's work through the films. The idea of bringing such an epic story into the Bernie Wohl Arts Center, the cultural hub of the Upper West Side, was thrilling. I must add, we got so lucky with this cast! Every role is crucial in telling this story and the actors we cast are so talented, so committed, and such a joy to work with."

Ms. Lee concludes, "Elizabeth Bennett is a woman ahead of her time. A woman would never decline a marriage proposal, much less two! But in the society in which she lived, single women were a burden on their families and had little social standing if they remained single. What Elizabeth does is shocking and brave."

The Cast: The cast is led by Collette Astle, who is reprising her role as Elizabeth Bennet from their 2019 production. HCTC Alumni, Luke Hofmaier plays Mr. Darcy. Luke was last seen playing Colonel Brandon in the company's 2020 original adaptation of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY. Company member Paul Singleton plays Mr. Bennet and Mrs. Bennet is played by Suzanne Kennedy who is making her debut with the company. Appearing as Jane, the eldest Bennet sister, is Erin Roth. Erin played Elinor Dashwood in their SENSE AND SENSIBILITY. Also making their debut with the company are the Bennet sisters Sarah McAfee as Mary, Natalie Pernick as Kitty, and Aisling Sheahan as Lydia. George Wickham is played by newcomer Chris Silvestri and Charles Bingley is played HCTC alumni KoDee Martin. Caroline Bingley is played by Ayako Ibaraki. This is Ayako's second WHAM production with the company. Hudson Classical Theater Company members also include Travis James as Mr. Phillips/Mr. Reynolds and Bryan Bryk, who plays military soldier Denny, as well as Percy and Cecil. Returning HCTC alumni are Mike Gerbi who plays Mr. Lucas/Mr. Gardiner and Josh Phillips who plays Colonel Fitzwilliam. Both Mike and Josh were in their recent production of THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO. Also making their HCTC debut are Marina Barry who plays Lady Catherine De Bourgh, Devin Romero who plays Mr. Collins, Doriya Bolton who plays Charlotte Lucas, DJ Davis who plays military soldier Freddie, Rebekah Wilson who plays Mrs. Gardiner, and Ella Leh, who plays both Anne de Bourgh and Georgiana Darcy.