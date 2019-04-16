Horizon Theatre Rep Presents SEVEN JEWISH CHILDREN- A PLAY FOR GAZA, By Caryl Churchill

Horizon Theatre Rep (Rafael De Mussa, Artistic Director) Announces previews for Seven Jewish Children by Caryl Churchill April 24th at 7 PM at Metro Baptist Church 410 West 40th St. The play will be directed by Rafael De Mussa and will star Maria Wolf*. More performances to be announced at a later date.

Seven Jewish Children is a ten minute play written as a response to the 2009 bombing of Gaza.

All performances are free. A collection will be made for Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP): Emergency Appeal for the People of Gaza, after the show. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 646 781-9067 or are available on the day of performance.

Rafael De Mussa Director has been managing an Off-Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to seldom-produced plays for over fourteen years. Under his leadership Horizon Theatre Rep has produced 15 main stage productions by some of the world's greatest writers, garnering critical acclaim and consistently employing an eclectic family of artists to better reflect New York City's diversity of thought.

Maria Wolf Actress (interpreting all roles) has appeared on New York City and Philadelphia stages in various roles, including Madame Irma (The Balcony), Lotte Schoen (Lettice & Lovage), Vita Sackville West (Vita & Virginia) and Sunny Jacobs (The Exonerated). An advocate for playwrights, she has performed in staged readings, as well as productions, of new plays. She also has had principal roles on several Investigation Discovery crime shows.

Caryl Churchill is one of the UK's most influential playwrights. Her plays include Owners., Seven Jewish Children, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You, Top Girls, This is a Chair, Far Away, A Number, Cloud Nine, and Serious Money.

Horizon Theatre Rep, founded and led by Rafael De Mussa, is an Off-Off-Broadway Theatre and Film Company dedicated to seldom-produced masterpieces of world theatre. Since 2001, it has produced 15 main stage productions including Benito Cereno by Robert Lowell, The Misunderstanding and Caligula by Camus, Vassa Zheleznova by Gorky, Araberlin by Moroccan playwright Jalila Baccar among many more. The Company endeavors to find a contemporary vocabulary to tell stories on stage and to bridge the generation gap. We want our audiences to see our plays with new eyes and understand them in new contexts.





