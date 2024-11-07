Holiday Show SEVEN IN ONE BLOW, OR THE BRAVE LITTLE KID Returns to the Axis Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Axis Theatre Company will present the 23rd annual production of its family holiday show, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid. Adapted from the classic fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, this festive, interactive winter play runs December 6–21 and is written and directed by Axis Artistic Director Randall Sharp. Though the poignant tale was created for kids, the Axis production—which teases out some of the many plausible subtexts and includes timely pop cultural references—resonates equally well for adults.

Set just before the holidays on a snowy winter day, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid tells the story of a child living in the city who kills seven flies with a single swat and makes a belt emblazoned with "SEVEN IN ONE BLOW" to commemorate the event. As he is traveling about, most people think his belt refers to seven people and assign the Kid all kinds of difficult tasks based on this faulty presumption. Along the way a few interesting things are learned: an Ogre finds that you don't always have to show how strong you are... sometimes it's okay just to be quiet about it; a girl realizes that when you tease people you are hurting someone who may be just like you; and a scary monster understands that because she is loved, she may not be so scary after all. In the end, the Kid ultimately discovers that a parents' love and care has no bounds.

Children in the audience will be encouraged to participate in many of the Kid's challenges with singing and organized “shout outs.” Appropriate for ages 4 and up.

The cast of Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid—many of whom have participated since the first production, in 2002— includes Spencer Aste, Brian Barnhart, Andrew Dawson, George Demas, Katy Frame, Britt Genelin, Laurie Kilmartin, Jon McCormick, Lynn Mancinelli, Edgar Oliver, and Jim Sterling.

Written and directed by Randall Sharp, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid features lighting design by David Zeffren (Amy Harper is Assistant Lighting Designer); sound design and music production by Paul Carbonara, original sound & music by Steve Fontaine; original music by Randall Sharp; costume coordination and styling by Karl Ruckdeschel; choreography by Lynn Mancinelli; prop design and construction by Lynn Mancinelli; illustration by Dan Killeen; and original production design by Kate Aronsson-Brown. Erik Savage serves as production stage manager and Brian Parks serves as assistant stage manager.

Nine performances of Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid will take place December 6–21 at Axis Theatre, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. Performances are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm, and Thursday December 12 at 7pm. Tickets are Pay What You Choose ($5-$25) for adults, $5 for kids, and free for veterans & active U.S. service members and their families. The running time is 55 minutes and is appropriate for ages 4 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at axiscompany.org.

All proceeds for the performance on Saturday, December 14 at 3pm will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid is published with Dramatist Play Service and part of an eclectic repertoire of original and published plays that Axis Theatre Company has produced.

Comments