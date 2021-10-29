Heather Forest's EARTHSONG Sells Out At United Solo Festival- Additional Show Added

EARTHSONG is a musical monologue about planetary ecology written and composed by master storyteller, Heather Forest and directed by Megan Wells.

Forest's musical compositions and evocative storytelling take listeners through the cosmological, geological, and anthropological history of life on Earth. Spiced with both science and whimsical humor, it celebrates Mother Earth, inspires reverence for the web of life, and encourages planetary citizenship.

The NYC premiere performance of EARTHSONG scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6th at 7:30pm on Theatre Row in The Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd street, NYC, NY has sold out. Forest's EARTHSONG performance has been extended to Nov 7th at 7:30 pm. EARTHSONG is part of the 12th Annual United Solo, the world's largest international solo theatre festival. Tickets for Nov 7th are $35 and are available online at: https://unitedsolo.org/shows/earthsong/.