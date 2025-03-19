HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS Comes to New York City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cat’s Meow Productions will present How To Give Up on Your Dreams written and performed by Meg Chizek and directed by Carly Polistina. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sun April 6 at 7pm, Fri April 11 at 6:30pm, Sun April 13 at 5:20pm & Sun April 20 at 3:40pm.

Walking away isn't always bad, sometimes it's the most powerful thing you can do.

Embark on Meg Chizek’s hilarious and vulnerable quest to find her purpose in life…which is clearly to be on Broadway, duh. As she twirls through rejection and conformity, every pirouette leaves her in a spiral of existential dread, forcing her to answer the ultimate question – wait do I even want to be a dancer?

This cathartic silly little solo show will help you process some of the difficult emotions met when changing paths in life and finding new dreams. Chassé along with Meg through the anxiety and doubt to discover what you were born to do!

Meg Chizek (Playwright/ Performer) is a New York City based comedian, performer and producer. She graduated from Oklahoma City University with a BPA in dance and minor in history, and later studied comedy with the LaughtHER Collective, The PIT and UCB.

Meg’s quirky nature and vibrant energy is sure to charm the pants off any crowd. Recently she performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Knockouts Comedy Festival and appeared on The Daily Show. She is the producer of Comics Uncorked, a weekly comedy night for women and queer performers, as well as The Cat’s Meow, a monthly woman variety show featured in the New York Times.

Carly Polistina (Director) is a New York based comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Friends have informed Carly that she is the cross section of Leslie Knope and the girl who falls into the trashcan in the first five minutes of the movie as a voiceover asserts, "You're probably wondering how I got here." Polistina received her BFA in Acting and minor in English from the honors program at the University of Connecticut where she graduated Cum Laude. During her junior year, she studied Shakespeare in London. Always creating, she recently co-wrote, co-produced, and performed in the award-winning web series Please Help.

