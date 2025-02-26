News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HOW TO BUILD A GATE To Make New York City Debut At Spark Emerging Artist Festival

The play will take place on March 7th at 7:00 PM and is part of the 2025 Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

By: Feb. 26, 2025
HOW TO BUILD A GATE To Make New York City Debut At Spark Emerging Artist Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Emerging Artists Theatre will present How to Build a Gate, written by Electra Artemis, directed by Sydney Dennison, and starring Kate Low and Megan Piggott. The play will take place on March 7th at 7:00 PM and is part of the 2025 Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

How to Build a Gate is Electra Artemis' newest comedy: "As far as Liza's concerned, there is no point in doing anything unless you're the best. So, when she's tapped to develop a new advanced AI, she won't be satisfied unless it's the finest around. But when her project surpasses expectations, ethical dilemmas bring Liza's ambitions into question."

Fresh off a successful New Zealand tour, How to Build a Gate has garnered praise for its relevance in today's world. 

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org or https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1549804.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talent, and new voices. The bi-annual festival, which runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases over 50 new dance pieces, plays, solo shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos