HOW TO BUILD A GATE To Make New York City Debut At Spark Emerging Artist Festival

Emerging Artists Theatre will present How to Build a Gate, written by Electra Artemis, directed by Sydney Dennison, and starring Kate Low and Megan Piggott. The play will take place on March 7th at 7:00 PM and is part of the 2025 Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

How to Build a Gate is Electra Artemis' newest comedy: "As far as Liza's concerned, there is no point in doing anything unless you're the best. So, when she's tapped to develop a new advanced AI, she won't be satisfied unless it's the finest around. But when her project surpasses expectations, ethical dilemmas bring Liza's ambitions into question."

Fresh off a successful New Zealand tour, How to Build a Gate has garnered praise for its relevance in today's world.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org or https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1549804.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talent, and new voices. The bi-annual festival, which runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases over 50 new dance pieces, plays, solo shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

