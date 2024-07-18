HONOR by T.J. Elliot to be Presented at The Gene Frankel Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a hit run as part of the 2024 Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival, HONOR by T.J. Elliott will return for a limited engagement at The Gene Frankel Theatre. Previews of this timely and wry look at corporate culture and the extent of one's personal responsibility begin September 19. HONOR runs September 19 - October 6, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm & Sunday at 1pm. The Gene Frankel Theater is located at 24 Bond Street in the East Village. Running time is 60 minutes.

Tickets are $25, available at www.our.show/honor.

In HONOR, three corporate executives meet to review the results of an investigation into a case of harassment and intimidation by one of them. In the course of a raucous and rollicking meeting, a free-for-all ensues that tests the outer limits of propriety and procedure. Each brings their own concept of "honor" to the table for debate, only to be left wondering what constitutes honor in our present world.

Written and directed by T.J. Elliott, HONOR stars Alinca Hamilton (Andrei Serban's Richard III, Julius Caesar at Classic Stage, To All the Black Girls... at Ars Nova), John Blaylock (Doctor Frankenstein at West End Theater, The Temple at The Brick, Proof at The Gallery Players), and Ed Altman (Love's Labor's Lost at Theatre Row, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals at The Tank, Jake Shore's Adjust The Procedure). The production team will include Gifford Elliott (technical & artistic director), Marjorie Phillips (costumes), and Kate Gavin (stage manager), with others to be announced shortly.

T.J. Elliott is a longtime veteran of Off-Broadway. As a playwright, his works include Lazy Eye (at Warren Robertson's Studio Theatre), Keeping Right, Captive Audiences and The Jester's Wife. He has also co-written several plays with with Joe Queenan including Alms (at TheaterLab), Grudges, Genealogy (Broom Street Theater in Madison, WI) and The Oracle (Theater for the New City). In the early 1980s, T.J. studied with Alan Brody, Terry Schreiber, and Jill Andre. Born in the Bronx, T.J. now lives in Princeton, NJ.

Knowledge Workings Theater was co-founded by T.J. Elliott and his wife Marjorie Phillips Elliott in 2018 to showcase "problem comedies": plays that explore difficult issues such as race, religion, and ideological polarization in a humanistic and entertaining fashion. Past productions include Alms, Grudges, Keeping Right, Within the Context of No-Context, Genealogy, The Oracle, The Jester's Wife and Honor.

Comments